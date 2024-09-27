Vacation leave credits of public school teachers raised to 30 days

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) has announced that the annual vacation service credits (VSCs) for public school teachers have been increased from 15 to 30 days.

DepEd Order No. 13, s. 2024 or the Revised Guidelines on the Grant of VSCs for Teachers signed by Education Secretary Sonny Angara last September 18 was the basis of this development, the agency said in a statement on Friday.

According to DepEd, VSCs refer to the leave credits earned by teachers for services rendered during activities authorized by proper authorities during summer, Christmas vacation, weekends, holidays and for teaching overload.

Based on the order, teachers with at least one year of service, as well as newly hired teachers with appointments issued less than four months after the first day of classes, are entitled to 30 VSCs annually.

The DepEd said one notable improvement in the revised guidelines is the provision for calculating service credits beyond regular work hours.

“For every hour of eligible service rendered during school days, teachers will now earn 1.25 hours of VSC. If the service is rendered during Christmas or summer breaks, weekends, or holidays, this will be equivalent to 1.5 hours of VSC per hour,” the statement read.

Additionally, teachers assigned to perform additional teaching-related duties such as attending training sessions on weekends or holidays, conducting remedial classes, election-related duties, parent-teacher conferences, and home visits outside of their regular hours will also benefit from the new guidelines.

“In cases where teaching overload is not compensated through overload pay, teachers will be credited with 1.25 hours of VSC for every hour of additional teaching, on top of their 30-day entitlement,” it said.

“Approval of VSCs will require authorization from the Schools Division Superintendent or another designated authority,” it added.

The order will take effect 15 days from its approval and publication on the DepEd website.

