Celebrate love: Fill Hotel – NUSTAR Resort’s inaugural “Beloved” bridal and celebrations fair

Fili Hotel – NUSTAR Resort makes every celebration extraordinary with the launching of their first “Beloved” Bridal and Celebrations Fair. Couples and celebrants seeking inspiration and resources for their dream wedding or special celebration found everything they needed at Fili Hotel – NUSTAR Resort’s inaugural “Beloved” bridal and celebrations fair, held on September 21st and 22nd. The fair offered a contemporary and extraordinary experience for modern-day couples and event planners.

The inspiration is coming from love, romance, and giving your all best heart out to your loved ones in terms of milestone events Maria Cristina Ong Cruz Director of Sales and Marketing Fili Hotel – Nustar Resort

In a closed interview, the Director of Sales and Marketing of Fili Hotel – Nustar Resort, Maria Cristina Ong Cruz shared the inspiration behind the “Beloved” bridal and celebrations fair.

“The inspiration is captured in one word, beloved, which is the title of our bridal and celebration showcase. The inspiration is coming from love, romance, and giving your all best heart out to your loved ones in terms of milestone events,” Maria Cristina Ong Cruz highlighted.

A One-Stop Shop for Every Occasion

Over 90 leading suppliers from Cebu and Manila transformed the Grand Ballroom of the NUSTAR Convention Center into a haven for event planning. From sought-after stylists and event coordinators to exquisite jewelers and florists, the fair provided everything under one roof. Renowned hair and makeup studios, bridal shops, cake designers, and photographers showcased their talents, offering couples and event planners a glimpse into their dream celebrations coming to life.

Expert Advice and Show-stopping Fashion

The fair wasn’t just about suppliers; it also offered valuable insights. Prominent event management personalities Mary Grace Khu and Rita Neri shared their expertise in lectures on traditional customs and modern planning, guiding attendees through the entire event planning process.

The highlight of Day 1 was an exclusive fashion show by world-renowned Filipino designer Francis Libiran. He unveiled his breathtaking “Covenant Collection,” featuring bridal masterpieces that celebrated love and commitment.

Culinary Delights and Local Flair

Day 2 concluded with a spectacular finale. Guests indulged in a culinary showcase, followed by a trunk show from Francis Libiran. The grand finale was a dazzling fashion show featuring ten renowned Cebu designers, showcasing the vibrant talent of the local fashion scene.

Beloved: A Fair for Every Celebration

“Beloved” proved to be a valuable resource for couples and event planners alike. The fair’s focus on modern trends and expert advice resonated with those seeking a celebration that reflects their unique style. NUSTAR Resort’s “Beloved” sets a new standard for bridal and celebration fairs, offering an unforgettable experience for anyone planning a special event.

Beyond the bridal and celebration fair, NUSTAR Resort and Fili Hotel continues to provide exceptional facilities and services for guests. From exquisite dining options to luxurious accommodations and a grand convention hall, NUSTAR guarantees a premium experience.

Elevate your milestone and celebrations at Fili Hotel – NUSTAR Resort. For further details and inquiries, reach them out at (032) 888 8282 or via email at [email protected].