The PENSHOPPE Group wins first ever Retail Employer Award

The Penshoppe Group—formally GOLDEN ABC, Inc. (GABC), the fashion retail arm of the LH Paragon Group—was conferred with the first-ever Retail Employer Award at the Outstanding Filipino Retailers (OFR) Awards on September 25 at the Solaire Resort North. The said accolade was introduced in an endeavor to recognize retail employers who are committed to fostering a positive and inclusive workplace. As such, the criteria for judging encompassed people development initiatives, employee engagement and satisfaction, innovative HR practices, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and community engagement, workplace diversity and inclusion, and employee benefits and well-being.

The Penshoppe Group—formally known as GOLDEN ABC, Inc. (GABC)—is a multi-awarded international fashion enterprise that is home to top proprietary brands shaping the retail industry today.

“As a company, the Penshoppe Group holds ourselves to the highest standard of excellence in our ways of working, serving our customers and the community, and building a values-centric organization that nurtures a culture of integrity, continuous learning, and innovation,” said Bryan Liu, GABC VP for Strategy and Operations upon receiving the accolade during the OFR Awards Night.

“We are grateful for this validation of all our efforts, but at the same time, we recognize the weight of the responsibility the award brings. While we continue to upskill, train, and empower our people to develop their professional talents in the retail industry, we are reminded to never lose sight of what ultimately drives us, and that is our purpose to inspire greatness in anyone and everyone, and this includes the whole of Team GABC, whose lives we touch and change for the better,” he added.

The awarding body likewise considered how GABC’s people development initiatives have impacted the growth and advancement of its people, as well as how its employee engagement activities have fostered a fulfilling work environment. The ways in which GABC’s HR and CSR practices have shaped its business practices were likewise lauded with the conferment of the award.

“Since our founding nearly 40 years ago, we have always believed that the better we perform as a business, the more good we can do as a company. This reflects in the programs we provide our people with, as well as the initiatives we do for the community. After all, our success are borne out of the hard work and commitment of our people,” said GABC President and COO Alice Liu.

Under her leadership, Liu placed focus on operational innovation, employee engagement, and organizational development. This prioritization has been a strategic and deliberate decision by Liu whose practices are informed by other positions she holds across key business organizations. On top of serving as GABC’s president, Liu is a Board Director and Vice President of the Philippine Retailers Association, board member of the Philippine Franchise Association, and a member of the Makati Business Club.

Through her leadership, Liu says GABC will remain focused on importing even more talent and toolboxes that will enable GABC to succeed in what she anticipates will still be a disruptive industry.

“As we continue to work toward our vision of building brands for the world, we will strengthen our core values that will guide us with our behavior and decisions. Likewise, the skills and training that we provide our people will keep becoming more sophisticated and advanced, so these will be commensurate with the goals we have set to achieve. While we relentlessly develop talent internally, we will also continue to bring in new talents whose tools and practices can help us improve and reinvent how we serve our customers—not just in the Philippines but across the globe,” said Liu.

The OFR Awards was established in 1997 by the Philippine Retailers Association (PRA) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to celebrate excellence in the Philippine retail industry. The annual awards ceremony aims to put the spotlight on retail enterprises whose successes demonstrate unique growth, creativity, and business practices. The OFR also serves as a venue to recognize retailers who possess a unique business acumen that make them stand out in the ever-evolving landscape of retail.

The Penshoppe Group—formally known as GOLDEN ABC, Inc. (GABC)—is a multi-awarded international fashion enterprise that is home to top proprietary brands shaping the retail industry today. Produced, marketed, and retailed under a fast-growing, dynamic family of well-differentiated, proprietary brands: PENSHOPPE, OXGN, FORME, MEMO, REGATTA, and BOCU. Originating in the Philippines in 1986, GABC now has over a thousand stores, as well as presence in different countries across the globe.

For queries, reach out to [email protected].