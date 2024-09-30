Classes suspended in some Cebu areas after magnitude 5.1 quake

CEBU CITY, Philippines — To give way for building inspections, in-person classes here are suspended on Monday, September 30, after the magnitude 5.1-earthquake that hit Poro town in Camotes Island.

In Cebu City, the Department of Education (DepEd)-Cebu City Division, in a memorandum, instructed public and private schools, both in the elementary and high school levels, to do modular learning for the meantime.

Several colleges also decided to suspend face-to-face classes for safety purposes. These included Cebu Normal University and the Asian College of Technology.

In addition, the Lapu-Lapu City government and the Municipality of Cordova have also ordered the suspension of in-person classes to facilitate inspections and assessment of school buildings and other infrastructure.

Last Sunday, September 29, a series of earthquakes struck Poro town in Camotes Island, located in northern Cebu.

The strongest was a magnitude 5.1- earthquake that occurred at 2:53 p.m., whose tremors were felt not only in Cebu but also in neighboring provinces like Leyte and Bohol.

No casualties and damages were reported as of 11 p.m. on Sunday.

