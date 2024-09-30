Classes suspended in some Cebu areas after magnitude 5.1 quake
There will be no in-person classes in Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City and Cordova
CEBU CITY, Philippines — To give way for building inspections, in-person classes here are suspended on Monday, September 30, after the magnitude 5.1-earthquake that hit Poro town in Camotes Island.
In Cebu City, the Department of Education (DepEd)-Cebu City Division, in a memorandum, instructed public and private schools, both in the elementary and high school levels, to do modular learning for the meantime.
READ MORE
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake hits Poro, Camotes
EXPLAINER: Earthquake terms you need to know
Japan hit by two powerful earthquakes – USGS
Several colleges also decided to suspend face-to-face classes for safety purposes. These included Cebu Normal University and the Asian College of Technology.
In addition, the Lapu-Lapu City government and the Municipality of Cordova have also ordered the suspension of in-person classes to facilitate inspections and assessment of school buildings and other infrastructure.
READ MORE: Earthquake preparedness saves lives: What to do
The strongest was a magnitude 5.1- earthquake that occurred at 2:53 p.m., whose tremors were felt not only in Cebu but also in neighboring provinces like Leyte and Bohol.
No casualties and damages were reported as of 11 p.m. on Sunday.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.