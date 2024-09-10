Consolacion fire: Embers from burnt out egg tray started blaze? 

LAPU-LAPU CTIY, Cebu — Embers from a burned egg tray could have been the cause of the September 9 fire that destroyed 13 houses and damaged a nearby church in Consolacion town.

However, this possibility as the cause for the evening fire on Monday has yet to be verified by Consolacion town fire investigators.

But according to one of the fire victims interviewed by dySS Super Radyo that the fire started a few minutes after he threw the embers of the burned out egg tray to sea.

He said that the egg tray was burned, the smoke of which was to ward off mosquitoes, and he did that at the side of the comfort room of the house, which was situated at the side of the sea.

The area of Sitio Purok 5 Orchids Libo in Barangay Tayud in Consolaction town where the fire destroyed 13 houses was beside the sea.

After burning all of the egg tray and its embers were what is left, the man threw them all to sea.

Believing that the embers were already disposed of, the man left and went to a neighbor’s house to watch television, but a few minutes later he was surprised that his house was already on hire.

“Akong gibutang sa may bato, didto sa may semento,” the man said.

(I placed it at a stone nearby, near the concrete wall.)

“Niadto ko sa balay sa among silingan sa atbang kay nitan-aw ko og TV. Paglingi nako nisiga naman among balay, wala na gyud matabang, dili na madala,” he added.

(Then I went to a neighbor’s house nearby to watch TV. When I later turned, I saw my house on fire. It could not be put out, it could not be put out.)

He added that he didn’t save any of their things from their house, even their documents.

The incident happened around 7:45 p.m., which caused an estimated damage of P250,000.

In a report of Consolacion Fire Station, the fire was raised to second alarm and was declared fire under control at 8:11 p.m. and was fire out at around 8:27 p.m.

Firefighters are still determining the cause of the fire and they have yet to verify the claim of the man where the fire started.

Tayud Barangay Captain Fe Cuyos, for her part, is appealing for help from the public for the fire victims.

“Ang mga hingtungdan sa maong sunog manoktok sa inyong tagsa-tagsa ka kasing-kasing. Mahimu kamong modonate ug mga used clothes (adult, teens ug kids), bugas, de lata ug uban pang mga basic needs. Mahimung e drop sa atong barangay hall ang inyong mga donasyon,” Cuyos said.

(The fire victims are knocking on each of your hearts. If you can donate used clothes (adult, teens and kids), rice, canned goods and other goods to provide for the basic needs of the victims. Please drop your donations our barangay hall.)

She also expressed her gratitude to the firefighters and medical team who responded to the incident.

