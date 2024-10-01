Golden Prince Hotel & Suites celebrates 18 years of Cebuano hospitality with tradition and innovation

On September 27, 2024, Golden Prince Hotel & Suites held a gala at its Alicia and Ramon Hall to celebrate its 18th anniversary. Themed “Halcyon,” the event paid tribute to the hotel’s rich history and humble beginnings, recognizing its transformation into a cornerstone of Cebu’s hospitality scene.

We are truly grateful for the journey we’ve shared and the relationships we’ve built over the years. BENNY QUE FOUNDER AND PRESIDENT GOLDEN PRINCE HOTEL & SUITES

This homegrown haven has established itself as a benchmark for Cebuano hospitality. Over the years, the hotel has remained dedicated to providing its patrons with the best possible service.

Founder and President, Benedict Y. Que, graced the event, highlighting the invaluable support of the community. He acknowledged their pivotal role in the hotel’s remarkable journey.

“I would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to you, our loyal customers, and peers. Your unwavering support through thick and thin has been the cornerstone of our success. It’s your trust that allowed us to grow and evolve, even during challenges. We are truly grateful for the journey we’ve shared and the relationships we’ve built over the years.”

The evening also celebrated Golden Prince Hotel’s exceptional service and commitment to fostering Cebu’s tourism industry.

Overcoming adversity, the hotel persevered in its vision to boost the local economy by venturing into the following value chain partners and business affiliates:

Q Farm Agri-Tech: Nestled in Cebu City’s mountains, this farm produces organic fruits, vegetables, and crops that are harvested and used in the kitchens of Golden Peak and Golden Valley Hotels.

Philippine Chocolate Company: Golden Peak distributes locally grown cacao processed into high-quality "sikwate" and other chocolate products served at the hotel.

TESDA-Accredited Golden Resource Academy for Career Enhancement (GRACE): This program equips individuals with the skills they need to thrive in the hospitality industry.

The celebratory spirit extended beyond Golden Prince Hotel & Suites. Golden Valley Hotel, their sister establishment and the Que family’s first venture in hospitality, also marked its 30th anniversary on the same day.

The event also recognized valued stakeholders, business partners, and dedicated employees with plaques of appreciation, acknowledging their continuous support.

Looking ahead, Golden Prince Hotel & Suites continues to intertwine tradition with innovation. Their recent launch of Q Cafe exemplifies this approach, offering a chic and modern cafe experience with a business-focused design.

Experience the perfect blend of tradition and innovation at Golden Prince Hotel & Suites. Visit their website at https://goldenprincehotel.com-cebu.com/en/ or call (032) 233 8660 for more information and inquiries.