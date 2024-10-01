Furry friends join Comelec’s first day of COC filing

MANILA, Philippines — Meet the K9 Units assigned to ensure safety outside the Manila Hotel’s Tent City in line with the filing of certificates of candidacy (COC) for the 2025 elections.

Apart from police, navy, and Coast Guard officers deployed to monitor the general security outside the venue, below are some furry friends that INQUIRER.net has seen on the first day of COC filing.

Bumbum

A brown labrador taken cared of by the Philippine Coast Guard’s K9 Force. She was caged when we met her as she is taking rest from doing rounds within Manila Hotel’s vicinity.

Gardo

Similar to Bumbum, Gardo is a labrador. He, however, is a chocolate brown labrador retriever.

Keith & Haina

Another of Coast Guard’s K9 units, both Keith and Haina are Belgian Malinois. They were roving and on duty at the time of the interview.

A coast guard personnel who requested not to be identified told INQUIRER.net that the K9 units are vital to ensure safety within the area. He said the dogs are trained and tasked to detect explosive devices.

All four likewise did their roving duties within the hotel’s vicinity before the filing began at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Aside from these K9 units, a cat is also seen roving freely within the area, but unlike the dogs, this Puspin is not bound by any duty.

She’s seen laying down by the foot of some coast guard personnel, enjoying her time — she even went close to our camera, proving how friendly she is.

October 1 marks the first day of COC filing for the 2025 midterm polls. The filing would run until October 8. 2024.

