5 Coldplay legendary moments

CEBU CITY, Philippines— As Coldplay announces the release of their highly anticipated 10th album, fans around the world are savoring every moment, knowing that the band’s journey is beginning to wind down.

What? Why?!

Lead vocalist, Chris Martin said in an interview that the band would be retiring after they would release their 12th album.

The band is slowly closing this chapter in their lives after successfully spreading their music to the world for two decades.

Aside from their music, Coldplay filled the world with unforgettable music, performances, and how they proactively took part in some of the social issues that continued to resonate with their fans.

This is not entirely a sad thing for Coldplay fans. Coldplay wanted to retire from the music scene leaving behind meaningful songs and performances that would span decades.

This time, let’s do a rundown on some of the best Coldplay moments we’ve witnessed over the years.

The “Yellow” Glow-Up (2000)

Coldplay hit the scene big time with their debut album, Parachutes. The song “Yellow” went from indie anthem to global smash, putting them on the map.

Super Bowl 50 Magic (2016)

Coldplay lit up one of the biggest stages ever at the Super Bowl 50 halftime show. With Beyoncé and Bruno Mars by their side, they turned the event into a colorful party. Hits like “Viva La Vida” and “Adventure of a Lifetime” had the crowd vibing to pure Coldplay energy.

Live 8 Concert (2005)

As part of the global awareness event for poverty relief, Coldplay’s performance of “Fix You” at the Live 8 concert is still remembered for its emotional intensity. It marked their growing influence not only as musicians but also as global activists.

“Fix You” Performances

One of Coldplay’s most beloved songs, “Fix You,” has become a concert staple that often leads to a sea of lights from fans.

The emotion in Chris Martin’s delivery, especially during difficult times in the world, has made performances of this song iconic.

Music of the Spheres Tour

What makes this tour extra special is Coldplay’s commitment to sustainability from using renewable energy to encouraging eco-friendly fan participation.

As Coldplay’s incredible journey nears its final chapters, their legacy is far from over. Which Coldplay moment has inspired you the most? Share your favorite memories and let’s celebrate their music together!