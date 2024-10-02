Over 100 cops deployed in Mandaue City for COC filing security

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines —Over 100 police officers were deployed by the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) to secure the Commission on Elections in Mandaue City (Comelec-Mandaue) and to ensure the safety of those who wish to file their Certificates of Candidacy (COC).

MCPO Spokesperson, Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, said that aside from the 45 police officers stationed in the vicinity of the Comelec office, additional officers have been deployed on the streets for patrols, conducting checkpoints, and some are stationed at the headquarters as backup in case of emergencies.

Villaro stated that although Mandaue City remains peaceful, they are currently on heightened alert.

“Although, expected na nato for Mandaue City nga permanente ra man gyud ni siya ingun ani (peaceful) during sa filing from first day to the last day, ang Mandaue City Police Office nihatag gihapon og maximum deployment of personnel, dili lang ta mokumpiyansa,” said Villaro.

Villaro mentioned that they might deploy more personnel in the coming days as more aspirants file their COCs.

Meanwhile, Villaro said they are ready to provide security to prospective candidates who request it, especially those who receive threats.

Villaro explained that a police officer may accompany an aspirant during the filing of their candidacy.

“Ang atoang mahatag sa ilaha kay not tingale on personal nga naa gyuy personnel nga moguard gyud nila. Kung mainform lang sa office, naa tay kapulisan nga ila’ng masangpit. If naa silay mga threat moinform sila aron ma-assess og unsa nga nga security atoang mahatag nila,” said Villaro.

As of Tuesday morning, no aspirants had filed their COCs in Mandaue City. Comelec expects aspirants to file their COCs towards the end of the filing period on October 8.

