World Teachers’ Day: Five stories about teachers that caught Cebuanos’ attention

The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires. – William Arthur Ward

It is true that each person remembers at least one great teacher who inspired them to do great things and changed their lives for the better. It may be an English teacher who inspired you to become a writer or simply an advisor who encouraged you to stay kind.

As such, World Teachers’ Day gives everyone the platform to express their gratitude to these teachers who shaped who they will become. It proves that no impact is too small as long as the inspiration for greatness reaches the student who needs it most.

Thanks to social media, we get to learn some stories about wonderful teachers who have made their mark on their students or even strive to even be in a position to inspire.

Today, let’s highlight some powerful and inspirational stories about different teachers who caught the attention of Cebuanos online, highlighting the difference between a good teacher and a great teacher

Teachers are expected to impart knowledge to their students. Nonetheless, as they settle into the position of becoming their students’ second parents, teachers often exceed what is expected of them.

In fact, Teacher Jeric Maribao from Misamis Oriental went viral in 2022 when he shared clips of him giving free snacks and vitamins to his students before they entered his classroom.

He also ensures that the students are entertained and interested in his discussion by incorporating dances and music. Maribao said this was his way of motivating his pupils to attend their classes every day.

He could get by in class if he taught the students the book-based lesson in the traditional way but it is within his capability to put in an extra effort to make sure that his students are in an suitable environment for learning which makes him a great teacher.

One thing about being a teacher is that they may be handling an important person in the future. In fact, teachers may even become a catalyst for students to pursue greater things as they grow up.

In 2024, a preschool teacher from Cebu proudly shared that British-Filipino gymnast Jake Jarman, who recently secured a bronze medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics, was previously her student for a few months.

Jarman was born to a Cebuano mother. In 2006, they visited Cebu for a short while, where he met Teacher Anne Gallo Sim, who shared that he had always seen Jarman as a kinesthetic kid.

“He loved playing games in class and running around with his classmates. He was full of energy and seemed to never get tired of being busy and physically active,” she shared in an interview with CDN Digital.

Being a teacher is not just a good story after another. In this case, a teacher from Bato, Leyte, bravely called the government for immediate action to fix the inhospitable condition of damaged classrooms in their school.

This is one of several problems that some teachers face, especially those in far-flung communities where aid is minimal.

This story came out in September 2023 when then-Education Secretary Sara Duterte asked for confidential funds amounting to P150 million, which gained criticism from numerous legislators.

While some teachers use what they have to inspire and motivate their students, teachers like him use their voices to tell the world that some students need help, which in itself is a brave act. To each teacher their own.

For some people, being a teacher is a calling and, in some cases, it is not a linear journey as some people may think. Consider the story of Teacher Ester Pelaez, who, despite life’s circumstances, found her way to becoming a college teacher.

From her early years in school, Ester had to stop studying after he finished high school due to financial difficulties. As such, she made a deal with her older sister so they could help each other finish college as she took a break from studying.

Plans diverted when her father suddenly suffered a stroke and died. One thing led to another; then, she decided to act as the family’s pillar and start a living as a security guard, which made her happy but not fulfilled.

Fortunately, she took a brave step and enrolled herself in college while working as a security guard at night until she finished her degree as a cum laude in 2017. As of October 2023, she works as a college teacher where she fulfills her dream to inspire her students.

To cap the list, it is time to honor the future teachers who will soon inspire young students to do great things. Gracelyn Ygot recently made her family proud by placing second in the March 2024 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers for the Elementary Division.

Raised by farmers, she had everyone’s support as the first in the family to finish college. Even so, it was not an easy road for her to achieve her feat.

Ygot had to overcome stress, financial troubles, and other problems throughout college and her review preparation before taking the boards, but every effort she put into her journey became worth it as she became the highest-ranking topnotcher from a Cebu school.

As of June 2024, she disclosed that she is planning to take a master’s degree in education and teach the younger generation. She is just one of the bright new teachers who took on the mantle of inspiring the future generation.

–––

These five teachers may have gained acclaim and praise from netizens through their viral stories, but they are not the only teachers who deserve recognition. As said, each of our little stories about how a teacher changed our life reflects that no story is small enough not to bear any significance.

On World Teachers’ Day, let us remind the great teachers we know that they made the world a bit of a better place by inspiring one student at a time.