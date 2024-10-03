Minglanilla, Cebu shootout: Wanted man wounded, escaped, nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A wanted man engaged policemen in a shootout, got wounded, escaped and got arrested later in hot-pursuit operation.

This happened at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, in Sitio Tabay, Barangay Candulawan, Minglanilla town in southern Cebu.

The wounded suspect was identified as Jeffrey Monterde, 37, who was caught in Purok Colis, Brgy. Candulawan at around 12:30 p.m. of the same day as the shootout.

Monterde, a widower and a resident of Sitio Tabay, shot it out with policemen, who were serving a warrant of arrest for an attempted homicide case.

A police report said that during the shootout with policemen, Monterde was hit in the left arm and leg.

But he managed to escape the arresting policemen despite his wounds.

Police conducted a hot-pursuit operation, found the wounded suspect, and arrested him in Purok Colis, a few hours later.

The suspect then did not resist arrest.

He was then rushed to the hospital for treatment of the gunshot wounds he suffered during the shootout.

Arrest hours after suspect’s brother was caught

Monterde’s arrest came a few hours after his younger brother, Jayron Monterde also known as “Tyan,” was also arrested during a buy-bust operation.

Jayron, who was identified as the suspect in the shooting and wounding of the chief barangay tanod of Barangay Candulawan, was caught allegedly selling illegal drugs and in possession of an unlicensed gun.

Jayron is accused of attempting to kill chief tanod Fidel Torion Sr. on September 12 with the motive of allegedly getting revenge for the death allegedly of one of his brothers.

As for Jeffrey Monterde, authorities confiscated from his possession seven grams of suspected shabu with a Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P47,600.

In addition, they seized a .45 caliber pistol and ammunition during the hot-pursuit operation.

Aside from his attempted homicide case, Jeffrey Monterde would be facing charges for possession of illegal drugs and a loose firearm.

Minglanilla is a first class municipality of the province of Cebu located 15 kilometers south of Cebu City.

