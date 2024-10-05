Balamban shooting: Brothers killed by motorcycle-riding assailants

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two brothers were killed by a motorcycle tandem while they were working on a construction project in Sitio Abante, Brgy Hingatmonan in Balamban, Cebu.

The shooting incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday, October 4.

Balamban police identified the brothers as Pil Balbiro, 38, and Samson Pepito, 30. Pil was a resident of Brgy. Tag-amakan in Asturias, Cebu while Samson lived in Brgy. Cabagdalan in Balamban town.

Police officers who responded to residents call for assistance saw the lifeless bodies of the two brothers on a grassy lot located near the road in Sitio Abante.

Phil died of a gunshot wound on his head while Samson was shot on his face.

Based on their initial investigation, Balamban police said that brothers were among the carpenters working on the construction of a house in area.

Balamban shooting

Late on Friday afternoon, a motorcycle tandem arrived and fired shots at them using a still unknown caliber of firearm. The suspects then fled.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Julius Garcia, chief of the Balamban Police Station, said that the two brothers did not have any criminal records.

But Phil used to be a force multiplier in Cebu City. He was shot in 2019 and was able to recover from his injuries.

Garcia said that they are yet to determine if the killing of the Pepito brothers on Friday was related to the 2019 shooting incident.

During their investigation, they will also coordinate with the Asturias police.

Moreover, they are currently looking for CCTV footage of the shooting incident as they also try to examine their cellular phones of the two victims.

