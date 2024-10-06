Lighted mosquito coil causes fire in Lapu-Lapu City

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – A lighted mosquito coil was blamed for the Saturday morning fire that burned a home in Sitio Seaside Bridgeway, Brgy. Pajo in Lapu-Lapu City.

Damages caused by the fire pegged at P720,000, according to Fire Officer 2 (FO2) Rowel Brañanola, investigator of Lapu-Lapu City Fire Station.

Based on their initial investigation, Brañanola said that the fire-affected the house owned by Victoria dela Peña.

The fire broke out at 7:50 a.m. and was raised to the first alarm. It was placed under control at 8:22 a.m. before it was put out at 8:25 a.m.

Early on Saturday morning, Brañanola said that Dela Piña had an argument with her husband.

While they argued, the husband left their home. Dela Piña, on the other hand, went inside their room and lighted a mosquito coil to drive mosquitoes away.

Shortly after she lit the mosquito coil, she left the room to do something. When she came back, their room was already on fire.

“Gisuwayan niya ug pawong pero nikatag naman ang kayo,” Brañanola said.

Despite Dela Piña’s testimony, Brañanola said that they will continue with their investigation to determine what actually happened.

