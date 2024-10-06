cdn mobile

Lighted mosquito coil causes fire in Lapu-Lapu City

By: Futch Anthony Inso - CDN Digital Correspondent | October 06,2024 - 08:41 AM

Lighted mosquito coil causes fire in Lapu-Lapu City

| Contributed photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – A lighted mosquito coil was blamed for the Saturday morning fire that burned a home in Sitio Seaside Bridgeway, Brgy. Pajo in Lapu-Lapu City.

Damages caused by the fire pegged at P720,000, according to Fire Officer 2 (FO2) Rowel Brañanola, investigator of Lapu-Lapu City Fire Station.

Based on their initial investigation, Brañanola said that the fire-affected the house owned by Victoria dela Peña.

ALSO READ:

Unattended mosquito coil believed to be cause of Marigondon fire

Lapu-Lapu fire: P3M worth of properties lost, 38 people displaced

Lapu-Lapu warehouse fire destroys P28M worth of properties

The fire broke out at 7:50 a.m. and was raised to the first alarm. It was placed under control at 8:22 a.m. before it was put out at 8:25 a.m.

Early on Saturday morning, Brañanola said that Dela Piña had an argument with her husband.

While they argued, the husband left their home.  Dela Piña, on the other hand, went inside their room and lighted a mosquito coil to drive mosquitoes away.

Shortly after she lit the mosquito coil, she left the room to do something. When she came back, their room was already on fire.

“Gisuwayan niya ug pawong pero nikatag naman ang kayo,” Brañanola said.

Despite Dela Piña’s testimony, Brañanola said that they will continue with their investigation to determine what actually happened.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: fire, Lapu-Lapu City, mosquito coil
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.