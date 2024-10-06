Comelec urges aspirants not to wait for Oct. 8 to file COCs

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An official of the Commission on Elections in Central Visayas is urging those who intend to seek elective posts next year not to wait for the October 8 deadline to file their Certificates of Candidacy (COC).

Lawyer Francisco Pobe, director of Comelec Central Visayas Office, said that risks come with filing on deadline.

“If the clock strikes 5 p.m. and they haven’t filed, they won’t be accommodated. We’re very strict about this,” he said.

“We urge candidates to file within the given timeframe. We will accommodate everyone, but it has to be done before 5 p.m.,” he added.

At the same time, Pobe is urging candidates to make sure that they complete their requirements. They also have to ensure that their supporter do not become unruly to avoid any disruptions in their operations.

“Please ask your supporters to stay in designated areas and not overcrowd the filing venue. Only three to four people will be allowed to accompany each candidate into the office,” he said.

Pobe said he does not want the vicinity of the Comelec offices turned into a “marketplace” because of the presence of a huge crowd of supporters.

“We want the process to be solemn and convenient for all, ensuring that the candidates filing are those deserving to be voted for,” he said.

COC filling deadline

Huge crowds are expected to troop to the different Comelec offices on Monday, Oct. 7, and Tuesday, Oct. 8, which is the deadline for the filing of COCs for the May 12, 2025 midterm elections.

As experienced in the past, Pobe said that most of the reelectionist and aspirants wait for the last day of the COC filing.

“We expect a significant rush on the 7th, and especially on the 8th. We have maximized security personnel deployment, including the PNP, Red Cross, fire stations, and rescue teams to handle any untoward incidents,” Pobe explained.

Pobe said that the last minute filers include those who are still in the process of completing the documentary requirements for the filing of the COCs, especially the party membership and Certificates of Nomination and Acceptance (CONA) that are issued by their national party.

“It has also become a tradition for candidates to wait for a lucky day to file,” he added.

Road closure

Comelec offices here were relatively quite since the start of the COC filing on October 1 because of the low turnout of early filers.

Pobe said they are well prepared for the surge of people who will be visiting their offices in the next two days. Arrangements have also been made with the police to ensure peace and order at the different Comelec offices in the region.

“Our field personnel have ensured close coordination with security units, maintaining peace and convenience for those filing their COCs,” Pobe said in an interview on Sunday, October 6.

Wanting to accommodate the supporters, Comelec has also request for the closure of roads that are located close to their offices.

In Cebu City, a portion of Osmeña Boulevard located in front of the north and south district Comelec offices was closed, starting at the intersection of Legaspi Street.

“We’ve arranged controlled access for supporters and spectators, and we’ve set up specific entrance and exit points to avoid crowding,” Pobe said.

