Day 5: 9 reelectionists, aspirants file COCs at Comelec Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A total of nine reelectionists and aspirants in the 2025 midterm elections filed their Certificates of Candidacy at the Comelec Cebu Provincial Office on Saturday, the fifth day of the filing of COCs.

As early as 8 a.m. on October 5, several individuals arrived at the Comelec provincial office accompanied by their families and supporters.

Cebu’s 1st district Rep. Rhea Gullas was among the early birds. She arrived at 8:08 a.m. to file her COC to seek a fresh term in her district.

Gullas was joined by her husband, Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas Jr., and other local officials.

In a social media post, Rep. Gullas recalled how she was criticized by those who doubted her capabilities, the first time that she sought election as 1st district representative.

“When I first ran, daghan ko ug duda nadawat. They said I was JUST a wife, JUST a mother. But I knew that being a woman and a mother was not a limitation -it was my greatest asset,” she said.

Now that she is already seeking a second term in Congress, Gullas said she will continue with her display of strengthen, which allowed her to serve the people in her district.

Aside from Gullas, Antonio Bacaltos Jr. and former San Fernando Mayor Lakambini Reluya also visited the Comelec Cebu Provincial Office on Saturday morning to file their COCs for Provincial Board Members representing the 1st district of Cebu. Both are seeking election under the Nacionalista Party.

Salimbangon seeks reelection

Shortly before noontime, 4th district Rep. Janice Salimbangon also filed her COC to seek reelection as 4th district Rep. under the National Unity Party (NUP).

With Salimbangon was Nelson Mondigo of One Cebu/ NUP, who filed his COC for provincial board member representing the 4th district.

In a social media post, Salimbangon expressed her gratitude to her supporters as she also promises to continue with her dedication to serve the the people in their district, if given a third term in Congress.

“Mao kini ang akong ikatulo ug katapusang termino, ug magpadayon ako sa pagpaningkamot ngadto sa kongreso aron makakuhag igong pundo aron naa koy maapod-apod alang sa akong nasakupan nga mga konstituwente sa akong distrito,” she said.

Lagon family files COC

At around 3 p.m. on Saturday, members of the Lagon family arrived at the Comelec provincial office with some of their allies.

Rep. Daphne Lagon of the 6th district of Cebu is seeking reelection together with her husband, Ako Bisaya Partylist Rep. Sonny Lagon.

“I believe that together, we can build a more prosperous, inclusive, and resilient future for every person in our district. I want to ensure that every voice is heard, every family has the opportunity to thrive, and every student has access to quality education,” Rep. Daphne Lagon said in a social media post later in the day.

Two of the Lagons sons, twin brothers Dason Larenz and Dason Lorenz Lagon, also filed their COCs on Saturday.

Larenz, an incumbent councilor in Cordova town, will seek election as Provincial Board Member representing the sixth district of Cebu.

On the other hand, Lorenz, an incumbent councilor in Tuburan town, hopes to represent the third district of Cebu in the PB.

Their other brother, Patrick, who earlier filed his COC for Cordova town Councilor, was also with them at the Comelec office.

Alfie Ouano for PB Member

Before the day ended, members of the Ouano family of Mandaue City also visited the Comelec office to accompany Consolacion Councilor Alfie Ouano, who filed his COC for 6th district PB Member.

Alfie, the younger brother of Mandaue City Lone District Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon, is running under the Lakas-CMD party.

The Ouano siblings were accompanied by their allies that included Consolacion Mayor Teresa “Nene” Alegado and her son, Joannes, and Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan.

In all, the Comelec Cebu Provincial Office received nine COCs on Saturday. Since the filing of COCs started on October 1, the office has already entertained a total of 17 reelectionists and aspirants.

Comelec is expecting more visits during the last two days of the filing of COCs on October 7 and 8.

