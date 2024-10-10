Mental Health Day: Why men need to prioritize their mental well-being

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Does masculinity still matter when you can no longer understand what you are feeling? When it comes to health conditions, everyone is equal. No one is stronger than the other.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), mental health is a state where a person is able to realize his potential such as his talents or abilities.

A recent study showed that more males suffer from mental, neurological, and substance abuse (MNS) disorders than females.

Dr. Ma. Lourdes Rosanna de Guzman, the proponent of the study “National Survey for Mental Health and Well-being,” revealed this last September 25 during a mental health literacy conference with members of the Visayas media, organized by the Department of Health (DOH).

The study covered 17 regions in the country with 18,700 respondents who answered the survey from November 2021-2022. To make the study balance, 50 percent of the respondents were males and 50 percent were females.

The study found that most adults, aged 18 and above, with at least one mental health problem in their lifetime were males, with a prevalence of 15.4 percent, while females had a prevalence of 12 .7 percent.

De Guzman’s study found that the factors contributing to MNS disorders were the lack of awareness, the lack of treatment facilities, the lack of trained professionals, and poverty.

“When we were asked by other countries (on the study), they said that usually females have a higher mental health problems but here, among Filipinos, the males are higher,” De Guzman said in mixed English and Filipino.

These males were those who have never been married and have lived in urban areas, the study showed.

Subsequently, De Guzman said that they are also looking at delving into the factors why unmarried men who live in urban areas are more likely to develop MNS disorders.

Females tend to seek help more than males

Taking care of mental health should be the same as how you take care of your body.

When you get sick or have a fever, you seek medicines to aid you. And when you can no longer carry the heaviness of what you’re feeling, you seek a doctor for a prescription.

The same goes for your mental health.

Dr. Noel Reyes, the medical center chief of the National Center for Mental Health (NCMH), said that if you feel that your mind is not functioning well, or when you find it hard to focus on doing things that you usually do, then you should do something about it already.

Reyes, who was among the speakers in the conference last September, made this call.

“We need to seek help from a professional so that we will know if we need to take medicine to maintain our mental health,” Reyes said in Filipino.

Reyes added that it is always important to be aware and think for the betterment of our mental health.

Symptoms to look for

Reyes said that Filipinos are known to be resilient. But it should not be the reason to neglect taking care of their mental health.

“May mga iba na iniinda ang mga dagok sa buhay at mga problema. So, we have to be aware sa mga sintomas na nararamdaman natin ay talagang makaapekto na sa ating pang araw-araw na buhay. Kailangan nating magpatingin na para ma-address ang isyu ng mental health,” Reyes said.

Among the symptoms that indicate that someone is already dealing with something with their mental health include restlessness, symptoms of depression, and feelings of anxiety, Reyes said.

Those who do not know who to call when they need someone to talk to, the health officials urged them to contact the mental health hotlines that are available 24/7.

Reyes said that based on their record, more females contact their hotlines in NCMH compared to males.

“Alam niyo naman ang kultura ng mga Pilipino. Ang mga lalaki, mga macho, ayaw magpa[tingin] hangga’t malalang-malala na. Ang mga babae po ay emosyonal at nakakapagsabi ng tunay na nararamdaman. Mas open sila kaya nga mas marami,” Reyes said.

But he clarified that even though fewer males seek support from their services, suffering from a mental health illness affects any gender equally.

Reyes said that among the factors that affect one’s mental health, based on their patients’ accounts, are poverty, substance abuse, and bullying.

Mental health diagnosis can already be done by the age of 14, and 75 percent by the age of 24.

“Talagang bata ang on set. Kung iisipin naman natin yung panahon kung kailan sila nagkaroon ng professional help, makikita mo na ang deperensya ay mga 5 years ang tagal. Kung ang on set ng karamdaman ay 14, mga 19 pa sila makakaroon ng konsulta. ‘Yan ang lumalabas na datos kaya ang NCMH ay para sa early detection,” Reyes said.

CDN Digital interviewed two males to ask for their thoughts on the matter. One of them is married and has three children, while the other is single.

Both have answered that, as males, they really do tend to keep their problems to themselves, rather than channeling them to someone.

“Sa ako pod na experience sa akong kaugalingon nga naa nakay kaugalingon family dili jud lalim pero laban lang jud.. Mas gusto ko isarili nalang nako akong problema kaysa magpa buhagay kos social media nga dili mana maka tabang.. Lisod isulti ang imung problema sa uban nga kabalo ka nga dili clah maka tabang nmo,” this was the response of Joefir Catulong, a father of three.

Meanwhile, 24-year-old John, single, said that as a man, he is also a subject to societal expectations and stigma.

“I tend to keep my problems to myself, I will only ask for help when I already exhausted all the possible solutions that I know,” John said.

Kill the stigma

Reyes wanted the public to kill the stigma on mental health and be educated instead on how they should treat their symptoms.

He also urged the parents to do the same and ask the welfare of their children so they would know whether their children are already going through something.

Reyes also said that the Philippines may not have reached “yet” the level of mental health awareness compared with the other countries but it is slowly “getting there.”

“Hindi na katulad noong mga 1960’s na [baka dahil sa] usog, kulam, duwende. Hindi na gano’n ang awareness lalong-lalo na ang mga kabataan ngayon which is a good thing fortunately,” Reyes said.

“Siguro konting tulak nalang at konting advocacy…to promote mental wellness,” he added.

HOTLINES

NOTE: Here are some hotlines that CDN Digital can provide based on the information gathered by the reporter. If you know other hotlines that are active and can be of help to others, kindly send us an email or visit our Facebook page.

In Touch: Crisis Line

+63 919-056-0709

+63 917-800-1123

+63 922-893-8944

HOPELINE

0917 558- 4673 (Globe and TM) and 0918 873 4673 (Smart)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HopelinePH/

NCMH Crisis Hotline

+63 919-057-1553

+63 966-351-4518

+63 917-899-8727

Tawag Paglaum – Centro Bisaya

+63 966-467-9626

+63 939-937-5433

+63 939-936-5433

Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100068862624004

As we celebrate the Mental Health Day, may this be a reminder that you are appreciated. You matter. And someone out there is willing to listen to you.