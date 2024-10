This is the Daily Gospel for today, October 12, 2024, which is the Saturday of the twenty-seventh week in ordinary time.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, October 11

Daily Gospel, October 10

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 11, 27-28.

While Jesus was speaking, a woman from the crowd called out and said to him, “Blessed is the womb that carried you and the breasts at which you nursed.”

He replied, “Rather, blessed are those who hear the word of God and observe it.”

Source: Dailygospel.org