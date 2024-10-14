cdn mobile

Fuel prices: Nearly P3 a liter increase to be implemented Oct. 15

By: Lisbet K. Esmael - @inquirerdotnet October 14,2024 - 01:50 PM

Big adjustments in the prices of fuel are set to take effect from Tuesday, October 15, with nearly P3 per liter jump from last week’s costs. In separate advisories, Shell Pilipinas and Seaoil said the per-liter price of diesel would go up by P2.70, The per-liter prices of gasoline and kerosene would also be more expensive by P2.65 and P2.60, respectively. INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — Oil companies are set to implement big adjustments in fuel prices on Tuesday, October 15 with nearly P3 per liter increase from last week’s costs.

According to Shell Pilipinas and Seaoil in separate advisories, that diesel would go up by P2.70 per liter, while gasoline would go up by P2.65 per liter and kerosene would increase by P2.60 per liter.

The increases could be blamed on the Middle East conflict, which could influence oil exports, said Rodela Romero, director of the Department of Energy (DOE) Oil Industry Management Bureau, and Jetti Petroleum.

“There is also some tightening in supplies of diesel and gasoline in our region due to production cuts (ongoing refinery maintenances and refinery run cuts) and unplanned refinery outages in Indonesia and Malaysia,” Jetti said.

Last week, fuel retailers likewise increased the prices of diesel and kerosene by P1.20 and 70 centavos per liter, respectively.

TAGS: diesel, fuel prices, gasoline, kerosene
