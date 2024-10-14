Cheetahs aim to stretch winning streak vs. Fighting Maroons

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The surging Benedicto College Cheetahs look to continue their impressive run in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 Men’s Basketball Tournament as they face the struggling University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons on Tuesday, October 15, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Cheetahs, bolstered by a reinforced roster, have been a pleasant surprise this season, winning their first two games. They will now test their mettle against the Fighting Maroons, who have suffered back-to-back losses.

Benedicto College, under the guidance of Coach BJ Murillo, has relied heavily on a combination of veteran players and talented rookies who have contributed significantly to their early successes.

Meanwhile, UP Cebu, led by Coach Rommel Rasmo, is seeking to bounce back from their defeat to Cebu Roosevelt Memorial College. The Fighting Maroons will look to their standout performers, Kent Joshua Cabanlit, Matt Flores, and JZ Dizon, to provide the spark they need.

The clash between the Cheetahs and Fighting Maroons is set to tip off at 6:45 p.m.

In the high school division, the defending champions, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, aim to extend their winning streak to four games against the winless University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors.

The Magis Eagles, fresh off a dominant victory over the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue Webmasters, are currently third in the standings with a 4-1 record.

Their matchup against USC is scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m.

