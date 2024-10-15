Suspect in fatal Balamban double attack surrenders

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The suspect behind the fatal double attack in Balamban, western Cebu, which killed a 46-year-old father and wounded his 24-year-old son, has surrendered.

Police in Balamban confirmed that Michael Sabroso (initially reported as Michael Saba Roso) turned himself in at their station shortly after 4 p.m. on Monday, October 14.

He is currently being held at the Balamban Police Station detention cell, pending the filing of charges.

Investigators suspect a personal grudge as the motive behind the attack.

According to the latest police investigation, the deceased victim, Jasper Tito Zorilla, 46, had reportedly disapproved of Sabroso courting the younger sibling of his wife, Florgielyn Echavez.

Reports indicate that Zorilla discovered Sabroso was an ex-convict and strongly opposed the relationship between him and his sister-in-law.

This allegedly enraged Sabroso, leading him to go to Zorilla’s house, where he shot the 46-year-old man.

Florgielyn and their son, Jericho, rushed Zorilla to the provincial hospital in Balamban, but along the way, Sabroso spotted them.

Witnesses claimed they saw Sabroso following the motorcycle driven by Florgielyn, which was transporting Zorilla to the hospital.

When Sabroso finally caught up with them on the highway in Barangay Cantuod, Balamban town, he fired his gun again. This time, the bullet also struck Jericho in the head, who was supporting his father’s body.

Zorilla was declared dead on the spot, while Jericho remains hospitalized as of this posting.

Balamban is a first-class municipality bordering Cebu City to the west.

