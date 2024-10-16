cdn mobile

Scientists unveil life under seafloor: Tubeworms, weird creatures

By: Associated Press October 16,2024 - 06:50 AM

Scientists unveil life under seafloor: Tubeworms, weird creatures. In this photo provided by Schmidt Ocean Institute, an eelpout swims by a tower of tubeworms at the Tica Vent, a site on the East Pacific Rise 2,500 meters deep. (Schmidt Ocean Institute via AP)

In this photo provided by Schmidt Ocean Institute, an eelpout swims by a tower of tubeworms at the Tica Vent, a site on the East Pacific Rise 2,500 meters deep. (Schmidt Ocean Institute via AP)

NEW YORK — Scientists for the first time have uncovered an underworld of animal life thriving beneath the seafloor.

An expedition to a volcanically active ridge in the Pacific off South America has revealed worms, snails, giant tubeworms and other strange creatures lurking below steamy underwater hot springs.

READ MORE:

PH marine scientists offer another kind of ‘diplomacy’ in WPS row

Pamilacan Island’s rich marine life threatened by illegal fishing

Freediving instructor: How to appreciate Cebu’s rich marine life

Researchers have long studied animal communities near such hydrothermal vents. Many thought only microbes and viruses could survive underneath. To their surprise, an underwater robot last summer overturned volcanic slabs and found diverse life under the vents.

“This was totally unexpected,” said study co-author Sabine Gollner with the Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research.

Young critters from above the seafloor could be traveling through the vents to settle in the depths, Gollner said.

The research published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications.

READ MORE: PH gears up for 2025 UN ocean meet; recommits to SGD 14

Future studies will help reveal whether colonies of animal life exist below other hydrothermal vents around the globe.

“This is an initial discovery that’s really promising,” said Jason Sylvan, a microbiologist at Texas A&M University who was not involved with the research.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: seafloor, tubeworms, weird creatures, worms
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.