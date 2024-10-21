LTO opens new satellite office in SM Consolacion

MANDAUE City, Philippines —The Land Transportation Office (LTO) in Region 7 (LTO-7) opened its newest satellite office in Consolacion town on Monday, October 21.

The Consolacion Extension Office is located on the second floor of the cinema lobby in SM Consolacion.

The ceremony was led by LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor Mendoza II, LTO-7 Regional Director Glen Galario, and Consolacion Mayor Teresa Alegado.

Galario said that this is the 29th LTO office in Cebu and the 39th in the region, including Bohol.

The office functions similarly to a district office and will offer services such as new license applications, license renewals, vehicle registration renewals, and other miscellaneous transactions. It can accommodate up to 100 people at a time, according to Galario.

The office will be open from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Mayor Teresa “Nene” Alegado described the opening of the office as a milestone that addresses the needs of her constituents.

Alegado mentioned that, as a local chief executive, she often encounters constituents operating livelihoods or driving vehicles without proper licenses or documents.

She noted that operating and driving without proper documents often leads to accidents. She hopes that motorists will act responsibly and obtain the necessary requirements, which could help save their lives and others.

“Government should go down in order to reach the constituency who are our bosses. I hope that this facility can provide ease to my people and be a solution to the problems I often face,” said Alegado.

Mendoza said that the new office will bring services closer to the people, as mandated by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista.

“Huwag natin pahirapan ang tao, huwag natin silang hintayin pumunta pa sa atin. Bring it out to them. And I guess this (Consolacion office) is an example of bringing the service down to the people. Instead of them having to go elsewhere and struggle, it’s now here, very convenient,” said Mendoza.

