Daikin Air Expert showroom opens in Cebu: Elevating comfort for all Cebuanos

Daikin Philippines proudly unveiled the grand opening of its latest Daikin Air Expert (DAE) Showroom in Cebu, marking a significant step towards bringing advanced cooling solutions to every Filipino.

For more information, visit https://www.daikin.com.ph/about-daikin/daikin-air-expert/.

DAE dealers offer a One-Stop-Shop experience, where customers can explore a wide range of Room Air and Sky Air products, seek expert advice, and benefit from high-quality installations—all under one roof. This experiential showroom is designed to provide an interactive, hands-on experience, allowing customers to fully appreciate the innovative technology behind Daikin products.

Expanding Our Nationwide Presence

Daikin has successfully launched 16 Daikin Air Expert (DAE) Showrooms across the Philippines as of October 1, 2024, with plans for further expansion on the horizon. This growth reflects Daikin’s commitment to providing high-quality air conditioning solutions accessible to customers in every region, making reliable and efficient cooling options more accessible, including to customers in Cebu.

Expert Guidance from Certified Daikin Air Expert Dealers

The Daikin Air Expert Showroom is staffed by DAE Dealers, who are certified experts in both residential and commercial air conditioning units. Trained through comprehensive programs by TESDA and Daikin, these experts are well-equipped with the knowledge and expertise to guide customers in choosing the ideal air conditioning solutions tailored to their specific needs.

A Unique Experiential Experience

Designed with the customer in mind, the Daikin Air Expert Showroom allows visitors to engage directly with a variety of Room Air and Sky Air products. This hands-on experience helps customers gain a deeper understanding of Daikin’s energy-efficient solutions, empowering them to make informed decisions that elevate their indoor comfort.

Cebu Branches

Daikin now operates three Air Expert Showrooms in Cebu, reinforcing its dedication to making premium air conditioning accessible and convenient. These showrooms ensure that every Cebuano can easily explore the best cooling options for them, all while enjoying the exceptional service that Daikin is known for. From energy-efficient Room Air units to powerful Sky Air systems, each product reflects Daikin’s dedication to enhancing your living spaces.

Visit one of our Daikin Air Expert Showrooms in Cebu:

Each showroom is staffed with skilled sales professionals and certified technicians, fully equipped to assist with all your air conditioning needs. Whether you’re upgrading your home or seeking efficient solutions for your business, our Daikin Air Experts provide expert guidance and dedicated support to ensure you make the best choice every step of the way.

