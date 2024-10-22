Aboitiz Football Cup: Players’ 12, 10 quarters contenders known

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The stage is set for the quarterfinals of the Players’ 10 and Players’ 12 divisions in Season 24 of the Aboitiz Football Cup, following an action-packed group stage last weekend at the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) football field in Barangay Punta Princesa, here.

The top two teams from each group have advanced to the crossover quarterfinals, setting up a series of must-watch matchups in the tournament set this coming weekend.

In the Players’ 12 division, Group 1’s top seed, Giuseppe FC, and second-placed University of San Carlos-Basic Education (USC-BED) will face Group 4’s contenders, Real Galaxy FC and FC Kickerz. Meanwhile, Group 2 leaders Cebu FC Academy and Cebu United FC will battle against Group 3’s Don Bosco FC-C and Kanlungan FC.

The Players’ 10 division will see Group 1’s dominant duo, Don Bosco FC-A and Makati FC (MFC) Cebu-Blue, taking on Group 4’s Bato Spartans FC and Sportsgen International Academy. In Group 2, Cebu FC Academy and Sugbu Calidad will go head-to-head with Group 3’s Giuseppe FC and MFC Cebu-White.

Cebu FC Academy stole the spotlight in the Players’ 12 division’s Group 2 with a resounding 13-0 victory over MFC Academy, closing out the group stage with seven points from two wins and one draw.

Don Bosco FC-C also impressed in Group 3, cruising to a flawless 12-0 win against Sportsgen International Academy, securing nine points with an unblemished 3-0 record.

Kanlungan FC delivered a standout performance in the same division, dominating Lapu-Lapu City FC with a commanding 9-1 victory to cement their place in the knockout rounds.

In the Players’ 10 division, Sportsgen International Academy delivered a stellar performance, defeating Don Bosco FC-D 7-0 to finish Group 4 with six points from two wins and one loss.

Giuseppe FC completed the list of top-performing teams with a clinical 5-0 triumph over MFC Cebu-White, wrapping up their group stage campaign with a perfect 3-0 record and nine points.

