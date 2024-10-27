Mixed adjustments in fuel pump prices this week

MANILA, Philippines — Fuel companies are expected to impose mixed adjustments in the prices of petroleum products this week, industry players said.

Rodela Romero, director of the Department of Energy Oil Industry Management Bureau, said both gasoline and diesel may see a rollback of 20 centavos and 10 centavos per liter, respectively.

But, there is also a possibility that gasoline would increase by 20 centavos, and diesel by 30 centavos a liter. Kerosene, meanwhile, would go up by 20 centavos to 30 centavos per liter.

In a separate advisory, Unioil said diesel may increase by 10 centavos to 20 centavos per liter.

Gasoline, on the other hand, may remain flat or inch up by 10 centavos a liter. For the potential increases, Romero blamed the increasing demand from South Korea and the war in the Middle East.

