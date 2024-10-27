Steadfast Builders secure semifinals spot

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Steadfast Builders clinched the final semifinals spot in the elite division of the Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) Commissioner’s Cup Season 3, defeating Purexfit Cebu 98-88 in the last play-in game held on Saturday night at the CPA gymnasium.

The victory was spearheaded by former Cesafi standout RJ Dinolan, who delivered an explosive performance with a double-double of 28 points and 19 rebounds, complemented by four assists and a steal on an impressive 10-of-15 shooting.

Dinolan’s dominant presence in the paint proved crucial for Steadfast Builders as they advanced to the semifinals and face the formidable Artera Builders.

Adding to the offensive output, teammate Prince Matt Carin contributed 21 points, while Miguel Gastador and Genald Inigo chipped in 12 and 10 points, respectively. Their collective efforts were instrumental in securing the win.

On the opposing side, Purexfit Cebu’s Keanu Ray Limana scored a game-high 34 points but could not prevent his team’s elimination.

Denniser Mark Dela Cerna also put up a strong performance with 25 points, while Rhadie Azarcon added 10 points, but their efforts fell short against a determined Steadfast squad.

Purexfit Cebu started their MPBA game strong, leading 15-10 early on. However, Steadfast Builders quickly responded, ending the first quarter with a 23-19 advantage.

From that point forward, Steadfast maintained control of the game, establishing a significant 14-point lead at 55-41 before ultimately securing the victory.

PREMIER DIVISION

In the other action in the MPBA, Welec overwhelmed Void with a resounding 106-53 victory, setting up a rubber match in their premier division semifinals.

The standout performance came from the dynamic duo of Francis Montebon and JM Sabal, who scored 24 and 23 points, respectively. Their contributions were supported by Carlo Bacalso with 20 points and James Truz with 18 points, showcasing a well-rounded team effort.

Facing elimination, Void’s Isiah Nanoy scored 18 points as they struggled to find their rhythm, eliminating their twice-to-beat perk and now forced into an extra game to determine their championship hopes in the premier division.

