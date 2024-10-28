Visayan Electric Co.: Power-saving tips for home fish tanks owners

Fish tanks are a delightful addition to any home, providing relaxation and enhancing the aesthetic appeal of your space. However, the price that comes with the interest of raising fishes and ocean critters may sometimes be heavy to the pocket of homeowners.

While attending to the needs of gilled or aquatic pets may be a comforting feeling, the energy consumption of fish tanks may come as an unpleasant surprise as electric bills knock at your doors. Here are some practical power-saving tips from the country’s second-largest electric utility, Visayan Electric.

Visayan Electric Tip 1: Choose energy-efficient filters

Filters are essential for keeping the water in your aquarium clean and safe for your fishes, but they can be a significant source of energy consumption. To reduce electricity costs, consider investing in energy-efficient filters.

Choose a filter that is adequate for your tank’s size and enables optimal energy utilization, one that removes debris and pollutants from water with great efficiency. Many modern brands now produce filters with eco-friendly features, allowing you to save money on energy while maintaining water purity for fish safety.

Visayan Electric Tip 2: Set timers for lights and equipment

Aquarium lights and equipment, such as heaters and pumps, are often left running longer than necessary, resulting in excessive electricity use. Setting timers on your lighting and equipment ensures that they only operate for the required amount of time each day.

Additionally, timers on heaters or air pumps can also keep them from operating continually, allowing for a more efficient energy schedule. This easy approach can greatly lower your aquarium’s overall energy use while maintaining an optimum temperature that your fish require.

Visayan Electric Tip 3: Opt for smaller tanks when possible

The size of your aquarium plays a crucial role in how much energy is needed to maintain it. Larger tanks require more power to operate filters, heaters, and lights, whereas smaller tanks use less.

If you have smaller fish species that do not require a large swimming space, consider opting for a smaller tank. This helps you save electricity while maintaining a comfortable habitat for your fish. Smaller aquariums also have less heat loss and require smaller, more energy-efficient equipment, which reduces your overall power use.

Visayan Electric Tip 4: Perform regular maintenance

Keeping your aquarium clean and well-maintained is not only vital for your fish’s health, but also for reducing energy consumption. When filters become clogged with debris or algae, they tend to work harder to circulate water, increasing electricity consumption. Regularly cleaning your filters, as well as removing waste and uneaten food from the tank, ensures your equipment’s swift and smooth operation.

Furthermore, keeping the tank clean can reduce the need for frequent water changes or heavy filtering, both of which consume more energy.

Visayan Electric Tip 5: Avoid overfeeding your fish

Overfeeding your fish can lead to excess waste in the tank, causing the water quality to deteriorate quickly. This urges your filter to work harder to keep the water clean, which promotes further energy usage.

Follow correct feeding standards and don’t give your fish more food than they can consume. Feeding your fish the proper amount not only incubates their health but also protects your aquarium’s equipment from overwork. This minor change can help lower your aquarium’s energy demands over time.

By embracing these easy yet helpful power-saving measures, you can create a vibrant and thriving aquarium without sending your energy bills through the roof. Whether you’re gazing at the graceful swim of your fish or marveling at the tranquility of your aquatic oasis, you’ll know that you’re not only nurturing nature but also conserving precious energy.

CDN Digital’s power-saving tips is in partnership with Visayan Electric Company, formerly VECO. For more information and emergency power interruption announcements, follow the official Facebook page of the Visayan Electric Company.