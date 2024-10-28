6 more tropical cyclones expected to enter PAR this year – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Six more tropical cyclones are expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) this year, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

In a press conference on Monday, Pagasa Assistant Weather Services Chief and Weather Division Officer-in-Charge Christopher Perez said that two to eight tropical cyclones were estimated to enter the PAR from July to December.

Severe Tropical Storms Kristine (international name: Trami) and Leon (international name: Kong-rey) were the first two tropical cyclones to enter the PAR in October.

“Dahil nakadalawa na tayo ngayong October, likely mga hanggang anim na po yung maximum na number ng tropical cyclone na inaasahan natin bago matapos ang taon,” Perez said in the press conference.

(Since we already had two tropical cyclones this October, we can likely expect a maximum of around six tropical cyclones before the end of the year.)

Perez added that tropical cyclones entering during the last quarter of the year are expected to be stronger and may have an increased possibility of crossing the country’s landmass.

“Ang intensity, gaya nga po ng nabanggit natin, ang inaasahan natin sa last quarter ay mas malakas at may tendency na tumawid po ng kalupaan ng ating bansa,” he pointed out.

(As we mentioned earlier, we expect stronger storms during the last quarter of the year, with a tendency to make landfall.)

Tropical Cyclones

Pagasa explained that tropical cyclones are generally stronger during the last quarter of the year due to thick cloud formations in the tropical cyclones, as evidenced by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine.

Severe Tropical Storm Leon may be stronger due to the presence of thick clouds in the western and southern parts of the storm’s center, Perez explained.

Twelve tropical cyclones have so far entered PAR so far this year.

As of Monday morning, Leon was last located some 735 kilometers (km) east of Casiguran, Aurora, or 780 km east of Echague, Isabela.

As of posting time, 12 areas in Luzon have been placed under Tropical Cyclone WInd Signal No. 1 due to Leon.

