Kalag-Kalag: Authorities will arrest overcharging drivers at piers

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City authorities are set to arrest scalpers and overcharging drivers as part of intensified efforts to protect passengers during the Kalag-Kalag holiday rush.

The crackdown follows growing concerns over illegal ticket resales and fare manipulation as crowds increase at the city’s transportation hubs.

During a recent meeting with the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) and Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), CPA officials addressed the ongoing issue of scalping, which has surged ahead of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

CCPO Director Antonietto Cañete assured that scalpers caught inflating ticket prices would be taken into custody immediately.

“Mag-deploy sad ko diha og mga covert security para mo-monitor anang butanga tungod kay ato nang dakpon dayon,” Cañete said.

(We will also deploy covert security people there to monitor these kinds of things because we will immediately arrest them.)

The initiative also targets taxi drivers who overcharge passengers by refusing to use meters.

Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera, chair of the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Committee, said strict enforcement is needed against transport operators who exploit passengers during the busy season.

“Atong sampolan aron dili na na. Kay mao ra ba nay tingduol ana nila diha. Dagsa gani ang pasahero, dagsa pod na sila. So, sample gyud ta,” Garganera said.

(We will sample them so that that practice will stop. Because that will be the time for them to move in that area. If the people will flock the area then they will also flock to the area. So, we should sample them.)

LTO-7 Inspections

Meanwhile, Glen Galario, the regional director of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) Central Visayas, confirmed in a press briefer, that his team would intensify inspections leading up to November 1 and 2.

He saisd that personnel would inspect all public transportation vehicles at terminals across the region to ensure roadworthiness. Additionally, roadside inspections would be conducted in various provinces to verify compliance of public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers.

During pre-operation inspections, Galario said that 122 PUVs passed, while 9 public utility buses were advised to correct defects found during inspections.

He warned against colorum vehicles—unauthorized vehicles operating without proper permits—and urged the public to avoid them, as they lacked formal inspections and cannot guarantee passenger safety.

Police deployments began on October 28, with officers stationed at seaports, bus terminals, airports, and other major gathering points for the holiday period.

