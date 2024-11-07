Marce to make landfall within hours as it nears Cagayan – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Marce (international name: Yinxing) will likely make landfall by Thursday afternoon or Friday early morning as it nears northeastern Cagayan, said the state weather bureau.

Marce “will make a landfall and traverse Babuyan Islands and/or the northern portions of mainland Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, and Apayao,” said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in its 11 a.m. typhoon bulletin.

These areas would experience “potentially life-threatening conditions due to typhoon-force winds, storm surge inundation, and torrential rainfall,” said Pagasa.

READ MORE:

Signal No. 4 in 3 Northern Luzon areas as Typhoon Marce strengthens

Marce has no direct effect in Cebu, says Pagasa Mactan

Typhoon Marce was last located 115 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan, moving west-northwestward at 10 kilometers per hour (kph). It was carrying maximum sustained winds of 175 kph and gustiness of up to 215 kph.

As of the newest typhoon update, Pagasa issued Tropical Cyclone Wind Signas (TCWS) in the following:

TCWS No. 4

Northern portion of mainland Cagayan (Gonzaga, Santa Ana, Santa Teresita, Lal-Lo, Buguey, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Gattaran, Ballesteros, Allacapan, Abulug, Pamplona, Sanchez-Mira, Claveria, Santa Praxedes, Lasam) including Babuyan Islands

Northeastern portion of Apayao (Santa Marcela, Luna, Flora, Calanasan, Pudtol)

Northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Bangui, Vintar, Dumalneg, Adams, Bacarra, Pasuquin, Burgos)

TCWS No. 3

Batanes

Rest of Cagayan

Rest of Apayao

Rest of Ilocos Norte

Northern portion of Abra (Tineg, Danglas, Lagayan, Lacub, San Juan, La Paz, Bangued)

Northern portion of Ilocos Sur (Sinait, Cabugao, San Juan, Magsingal, Santo Domingo)

READ: Marce keeps peak power off Cagayan; 2 areas under Signal No. 4

TCWS No. 2

Northern and central portions of Isabela (San Pablo, Santa Maria, Divilacan, Tumauini, Maconacon, Cabagan, Santo Tomas, Quezon, Palanan, Ilagan City, Mallig, Delfin Albano, Quirino, San Mariano, Gamu, Roxas, Naguilian, Burgos, Reina Mercedes, Benito Soliven, Luna, Aurora, San Manuel, San Mateo, Alicia, Angadanan, City of Cauayan, Cabatuan)

Rest of Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Northern portion of Ifugao (Alfonso Lista, Aguinaldo, Mayoyao, Banaue, Hungduan)

Northern portion of Benguet (Bakun, Mankayan)

Rest of Ilocos Sur

Northern portion of La Union (Sudipen, Bangar, Balaoan, Luna, Santol)

TCWS No. 1

Rest of La Union

Pangasinan

Rest of Ifugao

Rest of Benguet

Rest of Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler)

Northern portion of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan)

Northern portion of Zambales (Santa Cruz, Candelaria)

Also due to Marce, Pagasa hoisted a gale warning over the seaboards of Northern Luzon and Central Luzon.

Pagasa said Marce will exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Friday afternoon or evening.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP