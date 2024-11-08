Mandaue City gives 24 service vehicles to barangays, SK

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Twenty-four service vehicles worth P37 million were turned over by the Mandaue City Government to various barangays and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) councils on Thursday, Nov. 27.

Pick-up trucks were distributed to 13 barangays, while box-type vans were provided to 11 SK Councils during the ceremonial distribution at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

The service vehicles are expected to enhance the barangays’ capacity to deliver timely services to their constituents.

“Magamit gyud kaayo ni sa barangay. Even ang uban barangay nga naay buses, naa may sudlunon, mga interior part nga dili kasulod ang buses. For example, naa’y mga senior citizen nga dili kalakaw or naa’y namatyan,” said Mayor Glenn Bercede.

“Kani tuman ni sa atoang gisaad sa SK ug barangay nga mohatag ta’g mobility. Kini atoang gihatag nila provided nga libreng sakay for students, senior citizens, PWDs nga matagaan og priority,” added former Mayor Jonas Cortes, who attended the distribution.

Canduman Barangay Captain Dante Borbajo, the president of the Association of Barangay Captains, said that the vehicles are a significant help, especially for barangays with limited budgets.

Some of the barangays that received service vehicles include Bakilid, Looc, and Umapad.

If a barangay conducts large activities, they can also request additional vehicles from other barangays.

Engr. Jack Oplado, Mandaue SK Federation Vice President and SK Chairman of Brgy. Maguikay, said that the vehicle will greatly support their programs and activities, especially in engaging the youth.

Previously, Oplado mentioned that transportation hindered them from implementing or participating in some activities.

“Makita gyud namo sauna kay ma-late nalang kay nangita pa og service or ang service limited ra kay naay magdungan nga activities. One example is the annual event sa Mandaue, the summer youth camp, which is held outside Mandaue. So, karun dili na mi maglisod; madelegate na namo ang amoang participants going to the venue. Sauna, mag-coordinate pa mi sa kinsang barangay ang naay sakyanan,” Oplado explained.

Mayor Bercede stated that the city plans to purchase another batch of vehicles for the remaining barangays and SK Councils. Mandaue City has 27 barangays.

