Isko Moreno excited about son’s joining Manila council race

MANILA, Philippines – Former Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno has expressed immense pride and excitement over his son Joaquin’s bid for city council.

The young aspiring politician, now 23, is running for a seat in Manila’s first district, aiming to build on his family’s legacy of public service. Isko, known for his bold initiatives and grassroots approach during his tenure as mayor, shared his enthusiasm for his son’s campaign, highlighting Joaquin’s potential to bring fresh ideas and a youthful perspective to city governance.

In a recent interview, Isko described Joaquin as a dedicated and determined young man, eager to address issues impacting his generation and their community.

“He was the one who wanted this, I didn’t force him. The love for the people cannot be taught, even by the father, he really wanted this,” he said in Filipino.

Joaquin, who has been actively involved in community outreach programs and youth advocacy in recent years, aims to focus on programs that support education, health, and job opportunities for the younger population in Manila.

Known for his charismatic personality and deep connection to the city’s youth, he hopes to leverage his background to bring more inclusive policies to the city council.

Isko, now a returning mayoral candidate, also mentioned the sense of responsibility that comes with having his son join the political arena. “You don’t see any Moreno at city hall, but since now there is a vacancy, he’s not stepping on anyone’s toes,” the older Moreno said in Filipino.

In a recent commissioned Octa survey, Isko shows holding a strong lead in the mayoral race, with a lead of 78% advantage over incumbent Mayor Honey Lacuna. His wide base of support, built on his popular past term and commitment to progress, has positioned him as a formidable contender, with many Manila residents hoping for his return to city hall.

