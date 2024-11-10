Nika sustains strength, signal no. 2 up in parts of Luzon
MANILA, Philippines — Severe Tropical Storm Nika (international name: Toraji) has kept its strength as it traverses over the Philippine Sea east of Quezon province, the state weather bureau said on Sunday morning.
According to its 11 a.m. cyclone update, Nika was last spotted some 500 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon.
It is moving westward at 30 kilometers per hour (kph), packing with maximum sustained winds of 100 kph with gusts of up to 125 kph.
ALSO READ:
‘Nika’ intensifies into severe tropical storm; new LPA spotted
Nika may become a severe storm by Monday; hit Isabela or Aurora
LIST: Philippine Typhoon Names for 2024
Following this development, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 in the following areas:
- The northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler)
- Isabela
- Quirino
- The southern portion of Cagayan (Solana, Iguig, Peñablanca, Tuguegarao City, Enrile)
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Kalinga
- Mountain Province
- Ifugao
Meanwhile, the northern portion of Metro Manila (the cities of Navotas, Valenzuela, Malabon, Caloocan, Marikina, Pasig and Quezon City) is now under TCWS No. 1 , along with the following areas:
- The rest of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands
- Apayao
- Abra
- Ilocos Norte
- Ilocos Sur
- The eastern and central portions of Pangasinan (San Nicolas, Tayug, Natividad, San Quintin, Umingan, Basista, Villasis, Malasiqui, San Fabian, Urbiztondo, Bautista, Mangaldan, Mapandan, Rosales, Dagupan City, Binalonan, Aguilar, Alcala, San Manuel, Asingan, Santo Tomas, Pozorrubio, Santa Maria, City of Urdaneta, Laoac, Mangatarem, San Carlos City, Manaoag, Binmaley, San Jacinto, Bayambang, Calasiao, Santa Barbara, Balungao, Sison, Lingayen, Bugallon, Labrador)
- La Union
- Benguet
- The rest of Aurora
- Tarlac
- Nueva Ecija
- Pampanga
- Bulacan
- Rizal
- The northeastern portion of Laguna (Santa Maria, Mabitac, Pakil, Pangil, Famy, Siniloan, Paete, Kalayaan, Cavinti, Lumban, Luisiana)
- The eastern portion of Quezon (Calauag, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Pitogo, San Andres, Buenavista, San Francisco, Pagbilao, Infanta, Lopez, Catanauan, Mulanay, Unisan, General Luna, Plaridel, Quezon, Alabat, Sampaloc, Padre Burgos, Macalelon, Mauban, Perez, Agdangan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, San Narciso, General Nakar, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Lucena City) including Pollilo Islands
- Camarines Norte
- Camarines Sur
- Catanduanes
- Albay (Malinao, Tiwi, Bacacay, City of Tabaco, Malilipot, Rapu-Rapu)
Based on Pagasa’s forecast, Nika is expected to make landfall over Isabela or Aurora on Monday morning (November 11) or afternoon.
The tropical cyclone will then traverse the landmass of mainland Northern Luzon and emerge over the West Philippine Sea Monday evening,” it said.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.