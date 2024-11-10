Nika sustains strength, signal no. 2 up in parts of Luzon

MANILA, Philippines — Severe Tropical Storm Nika (international name: Toraji) has kept its strength as it traverses over the Philippine Sea east of Quezon province, the state weather bureau said on Sunday morning.

According to its 11 a.m. cyclone update, Nika was last spotted some 500 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon.

It is moving westward at 30 kilometers per hour (kph), packing with maximum sustained winds of 100 kph with gusts of up to 125 kph.

Following this development, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 in the following areas:

The northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler)

Isabela

Quirino

The southern portion of Cagayan (Solana, Iguig, Peñablanca, Tuguegarao City, Enrile)

Nueva Vizcaya

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Meanwhile, the northern portion of Metro Manila (the cities of Navotas, Valenzuela, Malabon, Caloocan, Marikina, Pasig and Quezon City) is now under TCWS No. 1 , along with the following areas:

The rest of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Apayao

Abra

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

The eastern and central portions of Pangasinan (San Nicolas, Tayug, Natividad, San Quintin, Umingan, Basista, Villasis, Malasiqui, San Fabian, Urbiztondo, Bautista, Mangaldan, Mapandan, Rosales, Dagupan City, Binalonan, Aguilar, Alcala, San Manuel, Asingan, Santo Tomas, Pozorrubio, Santa Maria, City of Urdaneta, Laoac, Mangatarem, San Carlos City, Manaoag, Binmaley, San Jacinto, Bayambang, Calasiao, Santa Barbara, Balungao, Sison, Lingayen, Bugallon, Labrador)

La Union

Benguet

The rest of Aurora

Tarlac

Nueva Ecija

Pampanga

Bulacan

Rizal

The northeastern portion of Laguna (Santa Maria, Mabitac, Pakil, Pangil, Famy, Siniloan, Paete, Kalayaan, Cavinti, Lumban, Luisiana)

The eastern portion of Quezon (Calauag, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Pitogo, San Andres, Buenavista, San Francisco, Pagbilao, Infanta, Lopez, Catanauan, Mulanay, Unisan, General Luna, Plaridel, Quezon, Alabat, Sampaloc, Padre Burgos, Macalelon, Mauban, Perez, Agdangan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, San Narciso, General Nakar, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Lucena City) including Pollilo Islands

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Albay (Malinao, Tiwi, Bacacay, City of Tabaco, Malilipot, Rapu-Rapu)

Based on Pagasa’s forecast, Nika is expected to make landfall over Isabela or Aurora on Monday morning (November 11) or afternoon.

The tropical cyclone will then traverse the landmass of mainland Northern Luzon and emerge over the West Philippine Sea Monday evening,” it said.

