Tropical Storm Ofel enters PAR, may become typhoon on Nov. 13

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau has announced that the Tropical Storm Ofel (international name: Usagi) has entered the Philippine area of responsibility early Tuesday morning, November 12, 2024.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its 5 a.m. weather bulletin that Ofel packed maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 90 kph and was last spotted 1,170 kilometers (km) east of southeastern Luzon.

Tropical Storm Ofel is moving west-northwestward at 25 kph, Pagasa added.

For now, no wind signals have been raised since Ofel has no direct effect yet on any part of the country, Pagasa noted.

However, Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 may be raised over portions of Cagayan Valley by Tuesday evening or early Wednesday morning, according to the state weather agency.

Pagasa said that based on the forecast track of Ofel, the storm would steadily intensify in the next three days and reach the typhoon category on Wednesday, November 13.

It is also expected to make landfall either over Northern Luzon or Central Luzon on Thursday afternoon or evening.

Pagasa advised the public and relevant disaster risk reduction and management offices to keep monitoring for further information on Tropical Storm Ofel.

