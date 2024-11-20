Cebu City: Man stabs older brother for staring at him

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An argument ensued between a pair of brothers who live in the same house in Sitio Dignos, Brgy. Kamputhaw in Cebu City allegedly because of the older brother’s staring at his younger brother.

The simple act allegedly lead to the younger man stabbing his brother using two kitchen knives on Tuesday evening, November 19.

Eduardo Rullorta Griño, 60, landed in jail for attacking his older brother, Bernardo, 67.

READ MORE:

Mandaue, Cebu stabbing: Brothers kill man during argument

Cebu City stabbing: Jealous man kills BF of live-in’s sister

Caloocan shaken by fake ‘serial killer’ news amid stabbing incident

The argument between the brothers, which escalated into a stabbing incident, happened at around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to authorities, the argument started when Eduardo got angry at Bernardo for staring at Eduardo. The former then grabbed two kitchen knives and stabbed his brother.

While Bernardo was rushed to the Perpetual Succour Hospital, Eduardo was apprehended by responding police officers.

Illegal drugs

According to Police Captain Mark Eric Papong, Abellana Police Station chief, the two men did not have any arguments that could have caused tension prior to the incident.

Papong said that the suspect was an alleged user of illegal drugs.

He said that there was a possibility that the younger brother was under the influence of drugs at the time of the attack.

As of this writing, Bernardo is in a stable condition and is recovering from his injuries.

Eduardo, on the other hand, is detained at the custodial facility of the Abellana Police Station.

He will be facing charges of frustrated homicide, according to Papong.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP