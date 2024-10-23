NBI identifies suspect in killing of 3 men in Daanbantayan, Cebu

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The National Bureau of Investigation Cebu District Office (NBICebdo) has identified the suspect in the killing of three men in Daanbantayan town in northern Cebu last September 30.

NBICebdo Special Investigator Bienvenido Panican said that his thirst for revenge prompted Jumboy Sontuosidad to kill his three victims.

Panican said in a press conference on Wednesday that Sontuosidad had a disagreement with the one of the victims that later on escalated.

However, authorities continue to look for Sontuosidad who remains at large. They are currently pursuing a tip that the suspect was last seen in Iloilo City.

While they continue to hunt him, NBICebdo already filed three counts of murder against Sontousidad and his alleged cohorts who were identified as John Doe and Peter Doe in the complaint.

Online game

The bodies of Jose Leo Rodrigo, Randolf Sericon, and Santos Rey Bolonias were found in a bushy area in Purok Mangga 2 in Brgy. Pajo in Daanbantayan, Cebu last September 30.

Quoting the outcome of their investigation, Panican said that Sontousidad had a disagreement with one of the victims and his old friend Rodrigo that started in September.

Panican said that Rodrigo became angry after Sontousidad reportedly brought two of his friends to the house that they shared.

Their disagreement escalated on September 27 after Rodrigo allegedly demanded for his winnings from an online game amounting to P17, 000. Sontousidad claimed to have already sent the money to Rodrigo’s digital wallet. But Rodrigo insisted that he never received the money.

Gun fight

During their confrontation, Sontousidad allegedly asked Rodrigo to come out of his house as he challenged him to a gun fight. But Rodrigo declined.

Sontousidad alleged left with a promise that he will soon be back.

In the afternoon of the same day, Sontousidad reportedly came back with two men. Armed with a 45 pistol, he again called on Rodrigo to come out of his house. But Rodrigo did not, which prompted Sontousidad to again leave.

In the evening of September 29, Rodrigo reportedly drunk liquor with Sericon and Bolonias. That was the last time that they were seen alive.

The next day, their bodies were found in a bushy area in Purok Mangga 2 with multiple stab wounds.

Determined to kill

NBICebdo Head Agent Arnel Pura said that the suspect was very determined to kill Rodrigo because he stayed in an acquaintance’s home that is located close to the latter’s home, on September 29.

“We have to remember nga ang victim was found 20 meters away from his house. So, gi-atangan gyud niya. Katun’g duha tungod kay bata-bata pa man, they were able to run but with the help of his co-principal inabutan. That’s the reason kana’ng infliction sa wound,” said Pura.

