Torregosa earns 2nd place finish in Milo Marathon National Finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Rising long-distance runner Artjoy Torregosa showcased her potential as the next “Marathon Queen” with a stellar second-place finish in the women’s elite 42-kilometer division of the Milo Marathon National Finals, held Sunday morning, December 1, in Cagayan de Oro City.

Torregosa, a former standout from the University of San Carlos (USC) and top protégé of esteemed coach Arvin Loberanis, defied expectations against a field of seasoned marathoners.

Her resilience and determination earned her the runner-up spot, completing the grueling race in an impressive time of three hours and 28 seconds.

ALSO READ:

Who is Artjoy Torregosa?

Bemedalled runners Torregosa, Paraase flex winning forms in Hoka Trilogy Run Cebu

FACES OF CEBU: Artjoy Torregosa, 24, promising long-distance runner

Leading the pack was 2019 Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Christine Hallasgo, who dominated the race with a sub-three-hour finish, clocking in at 2:59:29. Maricar Camacho rounded out the podium, crossing the line in 3:08:21.

Myrel Benignos secured fourth place with a time of 3:16:57, followed by Mae Gey Ninura at 3:18:17. Cebuana runner Lizane Abella finished in sixth place, recording a time of 3:19:20.

Torregosa’s remarkable performance in Cagayan de Oro adds another achievement to her growing list of accolades.

Earlier this year, she secured her spot in the National Finals by winning the Tagbilaran leg of the Milo Marathon’s 21K race.

She also claimed the top spot in the International Negros Oriental Marathon (INOM) full marathon in Dumaguete City.

Capping off an impressive year, Torregosa clinched three gold medals during her final year at the 2024 National Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) Games in Legazpi City, Albay, earning her the prestigious “Most Outstanding Athlete” award in track and field.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP