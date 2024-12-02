CESAFI: Intense Battle-for-Third showdowns set for Tuesday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four determined Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) basketball squads gear up for the Battle-for-Third in both the college and high school divisions this Tuesday, December 3, at the Cebu Coliseum.

In the collegiate division, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars are set to face off against the rising force of the Benedicto College Cheetahs at 7:30 p.m.

The Jaguars were eliminated by the top-seeded University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters in a nail-biting 53-58 clash last November 28.

READ: Cesafi Final 4 duel: UC Webmasters outlasts USJ-R Jaguars

Despite entering the matchup as underdogs, USJ-R pushed the unbeaten Webmasters to the limit, with the game featuring six lead changes and seven intense deadlocks. Though ultimately outmatched because of missing key players, the Jaguars’ fearless performance proved their mettle.

Meanwhile, the Cheetahs’ inspiring season was halted by the defending champions, University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, in a 60-76 setback on November 29. As a second-year squad making waves, Benedicto College’s journey to the Final Four has been nothing short of impressive, cementing their status as the season’s dark horse.

READ: UV guns for 16th CESAFI title after dominating Cheetahs

HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION

In the high school division, the UV Baby Lancers face off against the UC Baby Webmasters, both teams hungry for redemption after crushing semifinal defeats at 6 p.m.

The Baby Lancers, last season’s runners-up, suffered a gut-wrenching 76-79 loss against their archrivals and defending champions, the SHS-AdC Magis Eagles.

READ: Cesafi Final 4: Magis Eagles beat Baby Lancers, book finals berth

Despite holding a commanding double-digit lead in the first half, UV faltered in the final quarter, allowing the Eagles to snatch victory in the dying moments.

The Baby Webmasters, on the other hand, battled fiercely but fell short against the top-seeded USJ-R Baby Jaguars, 56-63, on November 28. Their spirited fourth-quarter comeback ignited hope, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the relentless Jaguars.

