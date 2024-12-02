ARQ Builders defend title, Metro Cars top premier division

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In what many believed to be a tooth-and-nail championship battle against the rising Artera Builders and the defending champions, ARQ Builders, turned out into a lopsided affair to close the Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) Commissioner’s Cup Season 3 over the weekend at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

This was after the formidable ARQ Builders routed the Artera Builders, 68-55, to rule the MPBA elite division.

The Finals “Most Valuable Player” Ian Ortega led the way for the ARQ Builders after scoring 19 points, four rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

Anchor Igot finished with a double-double game of 10 points and 12 rebounds paired with four steals, two blocks, and an assist, while Aloysius Odias chipped in 10 markers.

After a shaky, 15-20, start, ARQ Builders heated up in the second period, turning the deficit into a 34-31 lead at halftime.

They slowly pulled away until the final frame where they stretched their slim 48-44 lead to a 60-47 margin and never looked back, hoisting the title for team owner and known sports patron Jason Arquisola.

Artera Builders which had an incredible season in the MPBA saw Joseph Cabahug and Christian Rivera each scoring 11 points. James Ferraren added 10 points as they finished second overall in the league.

METRO CARS RULE PREMIER DIVISION

On the other hand, Metro Cars ruled the premier division of the MPBA after outplaying Welec, 81-71.

Dwight Godinez topscored Metro Cars with 16 points, five boards, six dimes, two steals, and a block. Hersley Fuentes added in with 13 points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals, while Albert Borling and Jerick Gonzaga combined for 21 points for Metro Cars.

Mark Monte finished with a game-high 28 points, but it wasn’t enough to tame Metro Cars.

