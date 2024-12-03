Cesafi HS finals with SHS-AdC: ‘Defense is key’ – USJ-R coach

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For rookie head coach Julius Cadavis, the Cesafi Season 24 High School Basketball Finals are more than just another championship pursuit — it’s a reunion with a storied past.

Leading the powerhouse University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars to a remarkable 10-1 elimination record in his debut season, Cadavis now faces a formidable challenge — his former mentor, Rommel Rasmo, and the defending champions, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles.

All about defense

Having contributed to SHS-AdC’s success in the NBTC Developmental League, Cadavis holds a deep respect for his former team. But sentiment takes a backseat as he aims to end USJ-R’s 22-year title drought, with their last high school crown dating back to 2002.

For Cadavis, the path to victory is clear — it’s all about defense.

“Ang amo lang is defense. Mao gyud makadaog og championships. Offense wins games, not championships,” Cadavis explained.

(For us, it is defense. That is what wins championships. Offense wins games, not championships.)

USJ-R’s defensive prowess has been their defining strength this season, showcased brilliantly in their season-opening 75-71 triumph over SHS-AdC, handing the Magis Eagles their only loss.

Size advantage, interior dominance

Cadavis believes their size advantage and interior dominance will again be crucial.

“Dako sad ang factor sa among size ug nadepensaan namo ang ilahang offense. Sa rebounds namo ug execution namo sa play, mao among advantage,” he explained.

(One big factor is our size and we managed to defend their offense. Our rebounds and execution of our plays, that is our advantage.)

Their preparation has been meticulous, studying SHS-AdC’s evolving offensive strategies since that first encounter.

This Best-of-Three Finals series promises action, with Game 1 tipping off on Tuesday, December 3, at 6 PM.

Before the main event, the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons face the UV Baby Lancers for the 15-Under championship at 5 PM.

Beyond the high school finals, Cadavis has another mission — leading the USJ-R Jaguars to victory in the collegiate division’s Battle-for-Third against the Benedicto College Cheetahs.

