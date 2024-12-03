DOLE: 10 regional boards issue wage hike orders

MANILA – Ten Regional Tripartite Wage and Productivity Boards (RTWPBs) have issued their respective orders granting a hike in the daily minimum wage of private sector workers, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said Tuesday.

In a statement, Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said these wage boards include the National Capital Region (NCR), Regions 1 (Ilocos), 2 (Cagayan Valley), 3 (Central Luzon), 4-A (Calabarzon), 6 (Western Visayas), 7 (Central Visayas), 8 (Eastern Visayas), 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula), and 12 (Soccksargen).

Of the 10 RTWPBs, four wage boards — Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Western Visayas, and Eastern Visayas — approved a pay hike for domestic workers (kasambahay).

He said six RTWPBs have yet to issue wage orders — Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Regions 4-B (Mimaropa), 5 (Bicol), 10 (Northern Mindanao), 11 (Davao), and 13 (Caraga).

“RTWPBs CAR and MIMAROPA are in the final stages of their minimum wage determination process,” he said.

Northern Mindanao and Caraga RTWPBs started their minimum wage determination process last month.

On the other hand, RTWPB 11 is scheduled to begin minimum wage determination process in January 2025.

Laguesma also reported that RTWPB 5 has deferred the wage determination process due to the destructive impact of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name Trami) and shall continue to closely monitor and assess the ongoing recovery and conditions in the region within the next three months.

He added that all wage orders were initiated motu proprio.

“Through our Regional Tripartite Wage and Productivity Boards, DOLE has been actively working to improve the wages of both private sector workers and domestic workers,” the DOLE chief added. (PNA)

