Queer Voices, Legal Choices: Cyber Libel Seminar for the LGBTQ+ Community Set for December 13 at Cebu Normal University

With the aim to aid the LGBTQ+ community with knowledge on navigating online spaces safely, a seminar titled “Queer Voices, Legal Choices: Navigating Cyberlibel” will be held on December 13, 2024, from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Function Room, 3rd Floor, Learning Resource Center, Cebu Normal University (CNU).
Pre-registration is now open, but slots are limited. Participants can sign up via the registration link: https://forms.gle/8VR6wkbcDcbHGhwL6 or contact [email protected] for inquiries.
The seminar, organized by third-year Communication students at Cebu Normal University, seeks to address the unique challenges faced by LGBTQ+ individuals, a group frequently targeted by online hate, by offering insights into cyber libel laws and self-defense mechanisms in digital spaces.
The seminar will cover essential topics such as:
- What constitutes cyber libel,
- The process of filing a cyber libel complaint, and
- Legal liabilities associated with cyber libel.
Two distinguished speakers will headline the event:
- Atty. Michael Maximo Bandal, former City Councilor of Dumaguete City, Chairperson of the Committee on Rules and Legal Matters, and past Chairperson of the People’s Law Enforcement Board (PLEB)
- Atty. John Destacamento, a former columnist and editor of The Freeman Newspaper, and currently a Media and Communications instructor at Cebu Normal University.
The initiative underscores the organizers’ commitment to promoting a safer and more inclusive digital environment for LGBTQIA+ individuals.
“We believe that our participants can enjoy a healthier environment in digital spaces if they understand their rights well,” the organizers shared.
Pre-registration is now open, but slots are limited. Participants can sign up via the registration link: https://forms.gle/8VR6wkbcDcbHGhwL6 or contact [email protected] for inquiries.
This seminar is organized by third-year Communication students of Cebu Normal University, majoring in Print Journalism and Integrated Marketing Communications & Press Relations (IMC&PR). The team is dedicated to advocating for safer online spaces and informing audiences on the scope of their legal rights.