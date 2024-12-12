menu
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
search
search
Campus

Queer Voices, Legal Choices: Cyber Libel Seminar for the LGBTQ+ Community Set for December 13 at Cebu Normal University

- December 12, 2024

With the aim to aid the LGBTQ+ community with knowledge on navigating online spaces safely, a seminar titled “Queer Voices, Legal Choices: Navigating Cyberlibel” will be held on December 13, 2024, from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Function Room, 3rd Floor, Learning Resource Center, Cebu Normal University (CNU).

 

Pre-registration is now open, but slots are limited. Participants can sign up via the registration link: https://forms.gle/8VR6wkbcDcbHGhwL6 or contact [email protected] for inquiries.

 

The seminar, organized by third-year Communication students at Cebu Normal University, seeks to address the unique challenges faced by LGBTQ+ individuals, a group frequently targeted by online hate, by offering insights into cyber libel laws and self-defense mechanisms in digital spaces.

Queer Voices, Legal Choices: Cyber Libel Seminar for the LGBTQ+ Community Set for December 13 at Cebu Normal University

The seminar will cover essential topics such as:

  • What constitutes cyber libel,
  • The process of filing a cyber libel complaint, and
  • Legal liabilities associated with cyber libel.

Two distinguished speakers will headline the event:

  • Atty. Michael Maximo Bandal, former City Councilor of Dumaguete City, Chairperson of the Committee on Rules and Legal Matters, and past Chairperson of the People’s Law Enforcement Board (PLEB)
  • Atty. John Destacamento, a former columnist and editor of The Freeman Newspaper, and currently a Media and Communications instructor at Cebu Normal University.

The initiative underscores the organizers’ commitment to promoting a safer and more inclusive digital environment for LGBTQIA+ individuals.

“We believe that our participants can enjoy a healthier environment in digital spaces if they understand their rights well,” the organizers shared.

Pre-registration is now open, but slots are limited. Participants can sign up via the registration link: https://forms.gle/8VR6wkbcDcbHGhwL6 or contact [email protected] for inquiries.

This seminar is organized by third-year Communication students of Cebu Normal University, majoring in Print Journalism and Integrated Marketing Communications & Press Relations (IMC&PR). The team is dedicated to advocating for safer online spaces and informing audiences on the scope of their legal rights.

Latest Stories
Most Read
No tags found for this post.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.