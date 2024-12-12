Queer Voices, Legal Choices: Cyber Libel Seminar for the LGBTQ+ Community Set for December 13 at Cebu Normal University

The seminar, organized by third-year Communication students at Cebu Normal University, seeks to address the unique challenges faced by LGBTQ+ individuals, a group frequently targeted by online hate, by offering insights into cyber libel laws and self-defense mechanisms in digital spaces.

The seminar will cover essential topics such as:

What constitutes cyber libel,

The process of filing a cyber libel complaint, and

Legal liabilities associated with cyber libel.

Two distinguished speakers will headline the event:

Atty. Michael Maximo Bandal , former City Councilor of Dumaguete City, Chairperson of the Committee on Rules and Legal Matters, and past Chairperson of the People’s Law Enforcement Board (PLEB)

Atty. John Destacamento, a former columnist and editor of The Freeman Newspaper, and currently a Media and Communications instructor at Cebu Normal University.

The initiative underscores the organizers’ commitment to promoting a safer and more inclusive digital environment for LGBTQIA+ individuals.

“We believe that our participants can enjoy a healthier environment in digital spaces if they understand their rights well,” the organizers shared.