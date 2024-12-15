CNU offers cash incentives to Sept. 2024 LET topnotchers

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- Nomel Alyssa Andan, Lara Montebon Tero, and Mary Eloisa Fullo admitted to performing some rituals, which they said helped them not just pass, but also top the September 2024 Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET).

Fullo and Andan placed first in the elementary level, while Tero topped the secondary level of the exams. All them are from Cebu Normal University (CNU).

Happy with the outcome of the September 2024 LET, Dr. Daniel Ariaso, the CNU president, has announced that they will be giving out cash incentives to the topnochers.

Ariaso said that those who made to it to the Top 1 spot will get P50,000 each while P30,000 will go to the 2nd to 5th placers; and P20,000 for 6th to 10th placers.

Rituals

Andan said that when she took the exams, she followed the advise of some elderly individuals who told her to wear something red for luck.

She added that as part of her ritual, she also stepped on her right foot after getting inside the venue of the examinations.

“Magpatahal ug mga (I also had my pencil sharpened by a) previous top notchers. Actually the only pencil I used was from Ms. (Baby) Patricia Bensi when she visited (the school),” Andan added.

Bensi, a CNU graduate who also made it to the Top 1 of the LET exams in October 2022, made her borrow the lucky pencil that she used during her exams.

“Iya kung giingnan, summa ka? ikaw sunod ha,” she added.

(She asked me if i graduated summa cum laude and said that I should be the next top notcher.)

Using Bensi’s pencil, Andan said that she felt inspired while answering the questions in the September 2024 LET.

PRAYING FOR GUIDANCE

Just like Andan, Tero said that she also asked a previous topnotchers to sharpen her pencil.

In addition, she visited The Our Lady of Lindogon in Simala in Sibonga town to pray and ask for guidance.

“I really didn’t expect this [to make it to the Top 10] because my prayers then were like, the entry then was like…hehe, Hi Lord,” Tero said.

She aso admitted feeling a little pressured because she completed the examination a day after her birthday.

“So, I spent my birthday and study for the last time before taking the exam, saying what will happen, will happen,” she added.

RED UNDERWEAR

Meanwhile, Fullo said that she heard about the need to wear a red underwear for luck.

However, she ended up wearing a maroon underwear since she did not have something red at home.

“But I still wore that maroon underwear but I guess it worked right?,” Fullo said.

She also visited known churches in Cebu such as Simala, the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño, and a monastery in Liloan.

Bu while she prayed for luck, Fullo said that she also prepared for the exams by studying very hard.

“I can do all of those rituals but if I didn’t do my part, then its all for nothing,” she added.

The other CNU graduates who made it to the Top 10 of the recent LET are as follows:

ELEMENTARY LEVEL

Keith Bravo Cullo – 3rd Place

Ana Mae Panisan Adolfo – 5th Place

Jesryll Tonette Guinita Logarta – 5th Place

Daniela Dalyn Paredes – 6th Place

Caryl Joy Languido Abello – 8th Place

April Mae Alo Abendan – 8th Place

Fatima Alfanta Allera – 8th Place

Shara Joy Pacina Balatucan – 8th Place

Desirey Mae Samson Baron – 8th Place

Kimberly Torrano Plania – 8th Place

Marie Louise Sacamay – 8th Place

Jele Ann Aranco Guardiario – 9th Place

Julie Marie Verana Gonesto – 10th Place

Rose Marie Mandawe Mahusay – 10th Place

SECONDARY LEVEL

Ma. Romilyn Cañete Patindol – 3rd Place

Antoneth Ornido Acedre – 6th Place

Alma Ybañez Maglasang – 6th Place

Adonis Albarracin Bañaga II – 9th Place

Kenneth Brando Sagmon Fernandez – 9th Place

Christian Rodrigo Giango – 9th Place

April Dane Comiso Montederamos – 9th Place

Alyssa Mae Retubado Ranque – 9th Place

Shaira Marabe Yanson – 9th Place

John Philip Angco Alibong – 10th Place

Johnflor Narsico Limutan – 10th Place

Lhar Briane Cadampog Sinsay – 10th Place

