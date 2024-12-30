Jerusalem set to defend title this March

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem, the reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) World Minimumweight Champion, is set to defend his title this March.

This confirmation came from his trainer, Michael Domingo, who spoke with CDN Digital on Monday, December 30.

While Jerusalem’s promoter, JC Manangquil, had previously announced the title defense, Domingo reaffirmed the details.

The exact date and venue of the fight are yet to be determined, but the March showdown is confirmed.

Jerusalem is likely to face Yudai Shigeoka, the former WBC champion and current mandatory challenger, as Shigeoka holds the top spot in the world rankings.

Many believe the rematch will take place in Japan, where Shigeoka is based.

Due to the magnitude of this title defense, Jerusalem began his preparations in late November in General Santos City.

He also trains in Cebu at the ZIP Sanman Boxing Gym in Banawa under Domingo’s watchful eye.

To recall, Jerusalem won the WBC title from Shigeoka in a split-decision victory, which raised some questions despite Jerusalem’s dominant performance, including two knockdowns of the Japanese fighter.

Jerusalem successfully defended his title in his first defense on September 22 against top contender Luis Castillo in Manila. Castillo, ranked No. 1, was knocked down in the first round before succumbing to a unanimous-decision loss.

The 30-year-old Jerusalem, a former WBO World Minimumweight Champion and a product of ALA Boxing Gym, hails from Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon. He boasts a professional record of 23 wins (12 by knockout) and three losses.

Earlier this month, Jerusalem graced the 62nd Annual WBC Convention in Hamburg, Germany, where he received well-deserved recognition.

