9⁰C-level temperature for Baguio, upland Luzon in February 

BAGUIO CITY — Temperatures of around nine degrees Celsius is expected in mountainous areas of Luzon in February, a weather specialist of the Department of Science and Technology – Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (DOST-Pagasa) said.

Larry Esperanza, DOST-Pagasa Baguio synoptic station weather specialist, during the Cordillera Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (CDRRMC) meeting here, forecasts temperature in mountainous Luzon to range between 9.4 degrees to 26.9 degrees C.

He said the lowest expected temperature this January is around 10.2 degrees C, while it is 11.9 degrees C in March and 12.2 degrees C in April.

READ: Baguio City chills at 10 °C

On Friday, PAGASA-Baguio recorded a 15-degree C temperature, higher than the previous day’s 14.4 degrees.

Lowest temperature

The lowest temperature recorded since last December is 14 degrees C, recorded on Dec. 20, 2024.

Esperanza said the temperature is affected by the shear line and the northeast monsoon.

READ: Baguio: Eco Walk returns

Other weather systems seen to affect the temperate in Northern Luzon include the frontal system, low pressure area, tropical cyclones, localized thunderstorms, easterlies, ridge of high pressure areas and intertropical convergence zone.

Considering the high elevation of Baguio and other Cordillera provinces, health authorities have advised the public to boost their immune system by getting enough rest, ensuring a balanced diet and keeping their body warm.

READ: Baguio beyond the beauty

Medical services

Data from the City Health Services Office shows that 6,588 influenza-like illness (ILI) were recorded from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2024, up by 249 percent than the 1,738 cases in 2023.

The CHSO said ILI cases showed an increase at the start of the year.

Dr. Celia Flor Brillantes, city health officer, earlier urged the public to seek medical consultation when not feeling well, noting that medical services are provided free at the different rural health units in Baguio.

“Huwag tayong matakot sa gastos dahil andyan po ang gubyerno na tutulong sa atin, lalo na kapag may sakit,” she said.

(Do not be afraid of the cost of medical services because the government is here to help, especially during illness.)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP