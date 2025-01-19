Sinulog 2025: CCSC closes gates as it reaches full capacity

cdn mobile

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital Senior Multimedia Reporter | January 19,2025 - 07:35 PM

PUNO-PUNO NA ANG ABELLANA LOOK: The Grand Stand at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) is already brimming with spectators who want to witness the Sinulog Festival 2025. The Sinulog Foundation Inc. recently announced they will be closing the venue’s gates as it nears its full capacity. | via Josh Almonte

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) announced that it will be closing the gates of Cebu City Sports Center, where the Sinulog Festival this year is being held, as the venue is nearing its full capacity.

“We are closing the gates as the grandstand is nearing full capacity. For your safety and comfort, no further entry will be allowed at this time,” the SFI wrote in a statement on social media.

SFI is the lead organizer of the Sinulog Festival.

The CCSC can accommodate up to 12,000 individuals. Its Grand Stand has a seating capacity of 8,000.

The Cebu City Government decided to have the Sinulog Festival back at the CCSC after spending two years at the South Road Properties (SRP).

