Sinulog 2025: CCSC closes gates as it reaches full capacity

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) announced that it will be closing the gates of Cebu City Sports Center, where the Sinulog Festival this year is being held, as the venue is nearing its full capacity.

“We are closing the gates as the grandstand is nearing full capacity. For your safety and comfort, no further entry will be allowed at this time,” the SFI wrote in a statement on social media.

READ

Livestream: Sinulog Festival 2025 grand ritual showdown

Sinulog, a headdress vendor’s journey, and a devotee’s hope

SFI is the lead organizer of the Sinulog Festival.

The CCSC can accommodate up to 12,000 individuals. Its Grand Stand has a seating capacity of 8,000.

The Cebu City Government decided to have the Sinulog Festival back at the CCSC after spending two years at the South Road Properties (SRP).

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP