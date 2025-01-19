Sinulog 2025: CCSC closes gates as it reaches full capacity
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) announced that it will be closing the gates of Cebu City Sports Center, where the Sinulog Festival this year is being held, as the venue is nearing its full capacity.
“We are closing the gates as the grandstand is nearing full capacity. For your safety and comfort, no further entry will be allowed at this time,” the SFI wrote in a statement on social media.
READ
Livestream: Sinulog Festival 2025 grand ritual showdown
Sinulog, a headdress vendor’s journey, and a devotee’s hope
SFI is the lead organizer of the Sinulog Festival.
The CCSC can accommodate up to 12,000 individuals. Its Grand Stand has a seating capacity of 8,000.
The Cebu City Government decided to have the Sinulog Festival back at the CCSC after spending two years at the South Road Properties (SRP).CDN Digital Sinulog 2024 coverage is in partnership with:
- Filipino Homes
- BingoPlus
- Primary Homes Inc.
- Grab
- Move It
- Contempo Property Holdings Inc.
- Winzir
- Valencia Residences by VistaLand
- City Di Mare (CDM) proudly celebrates Sinulog 2025 with Cebuanos!
- Anjo World Theme Park
- Cebu Beach Club
- Bohol Beach Club
- bai Hotel Cebu
- Islands Souvenirs
- Jollibee
- AppleOne
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.