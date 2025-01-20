cdn mobile

Sinulog 2025: 290 tons of garbage collected from parade route

By: Doris C. Bongcac - CDN Digital Senior Copy Editor | January 20,2025 - 03:03 PM

Personnel from the Department of Public Services help collect the garbage left behind by crowd at the Sinulog Parade route.|Photo from the FB page of Atty. Raymond Alvin Garcia.

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A total of 290 tons of garbage were collected from the route of Sinulog 2025.

Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said the volume of garbage was due to the large crowd who attended the festivities, reaching at least four million people based on police estimates.

However, Garcia said that they were able to immediately collect and dispose the Sinulog garbage.

Sinulog 2025: 4M people crowd Cebu City

No classes in Cebu City on Jan. 20 after Sinulog Festival 2025

Sinulog 2025: CCSC closes gates as it reaches full capacity 

It took those collecting the garbage along the Parade route from 6 p.m. on January 19 to 7 a.m. of January 20 to remove them from the streets. | Photo from the FB page of Atty. Raymond Alvin Garcia

Personnel from the Department of Public Services (DPS) were deployed starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, to clean city streets.  They completed the task at 7 a.m. on Monday, he said.

Garcia said they also deployed a total of 85 garbage trucks, including those that were assigned to the barangays and city engineering office, to collect the garbage that were collected from along the 5.6 kilometer Sinulog carousel route.

“Dako nakong pasalamat sa DPS headed by Poloy Gelasque. Gawas sa DPS nagpasalamat usab ko sa Ceset team ug Probe sa ilang tabang,” Garcia said.

(I am grateful to the DPS headed by Poloy Gelasque. Aside from the DPS, I also am grateful to the Ceset team and Probe for their help.)

 

