1,200 Bosconians take part in fun run

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Bosconian community came together and showcased their fit and sporty side with the “DBTC Fun Run 2025,” held on Saturday, January 25.

The event started and finished at the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) campus in Barangay Punta Princesa, drawing over 1,200 runners.

The fun run was one of the highlights of the DBTC-Cebu Founders Week Celebration, marking the institution’s 71st year.

Organized by the DBTC-Cebu Parents-Teachers-Community Association, in partnership with veteran race director Joel Baring, the event fostered camaraderie among students, educators, Salesians, parents, and guardians.

The Founders Week festivities will culminate on January 31, coinciding with the Feast Day of St. John Bosco.

DBTC FUN RUN

During the footrace, DBTC Greywolves varsity athletes showcased their competitive edge by dominating the 12-kilometer category.

In the men’s division, DBTC Greywolves basketball player Jercer Rodriguez clinched the first place with an impressive time of 55 minutes and 43 seconds.

He was followed by footballer Kalel Kierolf (57:44) in second and student Vince Geonzon (59:25) in third.

In the women’s division, DBTC Lady Greywolves volleyball standout Kishi Mantilla emerged victorious with a time of 1 hour, 43 minutes, and 14 seconds. Her teammates, Domi Godinez (1:45:03) and Nayomi Gail Caruana (1:45:06), finished second and third, respectively.

Other notable winners included Ralph Suriaga, who topped the 12K Salesian Educators category, and Grehmar Longakit, who claimed the title in the 12K Parents division. Aldreck Cepe led the 9K Students category, while Jay Hibalay and Ricardo Canarias emerged as champions in the 9K Salesian Educators and 9K Parents divisions, respectively.

In the shorter distances, John Pagaran took first place in the 6K Students category, Brandon Miguel Perez dominated the 3K Students race, and Aenmissy and Lelanie Gallardo claimed victory in the 1K Parent/Student division.

