Socmed influencers campaigning for candidates urged to register

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | February 09,2025 - 11:11 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Elections Central Visayas (Comelec-7) has urged local social media influencers to accredit themselves with their office if they would be campaigning for a candidate this election period.

The application for accreditation of these social media influencers is centralized, said Comelec-7 Director Francisco Pobe said in a news forum.

LThis means, only the Central Office in Manila can accredit them.

Pobe said that local social media influencers can tap Comelec-7 and provide their information, after which the latter would recommend them to Manila.

He added that the local Comelec offices would inform the Central Office that they would be monitoring social media influencers.

Since Pobe admitted that they could not monitor all social media influencers in the area due to limited manpower, he is asking the community for assistance.

“[If] there’s a leaning of giving favor to a certain candidate or certain political personalities, just tell us para among ma recommend sa Manila for checking,” Pobe said.

([If] there’s a leaning toward favoring a certain candidate or political personality, just tell us so we can recommend it to Manila for checking.)

He added that the purpose of the verification process is to account for campaign expenditures.

“Ang purpose lang ana is ma account nato who are these personalities whether they are being paid for by the political candidates to expand their propaganda activities or election campaign activities,” Pobe said.

(The purpose of this is to identify who these personalities are and whether they are being paid by political candidates to expand their propaganda or election campaign activities.)

This would also ensure that everyone has an equal and fair opportunity to use the online space.

The campaign period for local positions will begin on March 28, 2025, which is 45 days before election day, scheduled for May 12, 2025, in accordance with the Omnibus Election Code.

Meanwhile, the campaign period for the national elections, including senatorial and party-list positions, will start on February 11, 2025, which is 90 days before election day. /clorenciana

