Binukbukay sa Sugbo: Ryuto Owan snags WBO Global title

CEBU CITY, Philippines – What transpired at the NUSTAR Convention Center Saturday night was more than just a boxing match. It was an all-out war, a ruthless showdown that pushed two valiant ring warriors to their absolute limits in the main event of the “Binukbukay sa Sugbo” maiden fight card.

Japanese underdog Ryuto Owan and South Korean champion Jong Seon Kang delivered one of the most brutal, knockdown-filled boxing matches Cebu has ever seen, with the WBO Global featherweight title hanging in the balance.

The fight left both fighters battered with one soaked in blood before referee Surat Soikrachang of Thailand stepped in to stop the carnage in the ninth round, with Owan emerging as the victor.

Owan, considered the underdog against the more experienced Kang, came out aggressive from the opening bell, unleashing stinging combinations that forced the South Korean champion into a grueling toe-to-toe battle.

The match witnessed sheer brutality, while displaying excellent textbook boxing skills that put the crowd on the edge of their seats.

UNFAZED BY THE KNOCKDOWN

Kang suffered an early setback when a nose injury caused profuse bleeding that worsened as the fight progressed.

However, he proved his championship pedigree dropping Owan in the fourth round with a lightning-fast right straight.

Unfazed by the knockdown, Owan quickly got back on his feet and continued his relentless assault, landing powerful combinations that left Kang bleeding from the mouth.

The action reached a fever pitch in the seventh round when Owan evened the knockdown count with a thunderous left hook that floored Kang.

But the South Korean warrior responded in kind, knocking Owan down for a second time with a perfectly timed left hook of his own.

With both fighters throwing caution to the wind, the NUSTAR Convention Center erupted in deafening cheers as they engaged in a furious, non-stop exchange with virtually no regards to their own well-being.

Despite Kang’s resilience, the relentless punishment from Owan eventually took its toll.

VICIOUS PUNCHES

In the ninth round, the Japanese challenger pinned Kang against the ropes, unleashing a barrage of vicious punches. Though Kang managed to escape momentarily, Owan cornered him again, delivering another brutal flurry that left the referee with no choice but to stop the fight with just five seconds left in the round.

Owan breathed a sigh of relief as he celebrated his hard-fought TKO victory, while Kang, bloodied but unbowed, stood his ground until the very end.

On the other hand, Kang had to be rushed to the hospital due to the injuries he sustained throughout the fight.

With the victory, Owan improved his record to 14 wins (9 KOs) and 2 losses, marking an impressive debut in his first fight outside Japan.

Meanwhile, Kang, known for defeating several Filipino fighters including former world champion Milan Melindo, dropped to 20-2-2 (11 KOs).

Recognizing the magnitude and intensity of the fight, promoter Dr. Winley Dela Fuente of OX KBDF Gaming has already expressed interest in a rematch, tentatively set for October in the second installment of “Binukbukay sa Sugbo.”

Even WBO Asia Pacific chairman Leon Panoncillo was in awe, later admitting that he had never seen such an exciting showdown in boxing, a testament to both Owan and Kang’s relentless determination and warrior spirit.

